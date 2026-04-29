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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/foreign-guests-will-attend-victory-day-parade-in-moscow---kremlin-aide-1124061354.html
Foreign Guests to Attend Moscow's Victory Day Parade, Kremlin Aide Confirms
Foreign Guests to Attend Moscow's Victory Day Parade, Kremlin Aide Confirms
Sputnik International
Foreign guests will come to the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.
2026-04-29T12:12+0000
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"There will be guests," Ushakov told reporters when asked about foreign guests at the Victory Day Parade. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will be on hand for the event, the official added.The military parade marking the 81st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be held in Moscow on May 9.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/trump-said-russia-looked-invincible-after-viewing-may-9th-military-parade---reports-1123395839.html
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Foreign Guests to Attend Moscow's Victory Day Parade, Kremlin Aide Confirms

12:12 GMT 29.04.2026 (Updated: 12:23 GMT 29.04.2026)
© Sputnik / Photohost agency RIA Novosti / Go to the mediabank Victory Day Parade in Moscow to Mark 80th Anniversary of WWII Victory
 Victory Day Parade in Moscow to Mark 80th Anniversary of WWII Victory - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Foreign guests will be attending the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov assured on Wednesday.
"There will be guests," Ushakov told reporters when asked about foreign guests at the Victory Day Parade.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will be on hand for the event, the official added.
The military parade marking the 81st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be held in Moscow on May 9.
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31 December 2025, 13:18 GMT
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