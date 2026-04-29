https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/foreign-guests-will-attend-victory-day-parade-in-moscow---kremlin-aide-1124061354.html

Foreign Guests to Attend Moscow's Victory Day Parade, Kremlin Aide Confirms

Foreign Guests to Attend Moscow's Victory Day Parade, Kremlin Aide Confirms

Sputnik International

Foreign guests will come to the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

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"There will be guests," Ushakov told reporters when asked about foreign guests at the Victory Day Parade. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will be on hand for the event, the official added.The military parade marking the 81st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be held in Moscow on May 9.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/trump-said-russia-looked-invincible-after-viewing-may-9th-military-parade---reports-1123395839.html

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