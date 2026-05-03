https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/putins-speech-at-may-9-parade-awaited-by-whole-world---kremlin-1124076676.html
Putin's Speech at May 9 Parade Awaited by Whole World - Kremlin
Putin's Speech at May 9 Parade Awaited by Whole World - Kremlin
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the May 9 parade is awaited by the whole world, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. 03.05.2026, Sputnik International
2026-05-03T11:17+0000
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The military parade marking the 81st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be held in Moscow's Red Square on May 9. Putin will have a busy schedule on May 9, with a number of bilateral meetings with foreign guests on the agenda, the presidential spokesman said. These include Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.On Ukraine Washington can "put in its place" the Ukrainian regime, Peskov said.On EuropeEurope is using blatant Russophobia as a trigger for mobilization, which leads to harsh confrontation with Russia, Peskov also said.He noted that Europe is returning to a period of harsh confrontation with Russia and is taking various actions in this direction.
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Putin's Speech at May 9 Parade Awaited by Whole World - Kremlin
11:17 GMT 03.05.2026 (Updated: 11:22 GMT 03.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the May 9 parade is awaited by the whole world, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
The military parade marking the 81st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be held in Moscow's Red Square on May 9.
"We expect the president to deliver a very important speech at the parade, as is the custom. It is always awaited by the whole world, and rightly so," Peskov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Putin will have a busy schedule on May 9, with a number of bilateral meetings with foreign guests on the agenda, the presidential spokesman said. These include Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Washington can "put in its place" the Ukrainian regime, Peskov said.
"In theory, yes, of course it can, and many people know this," Peskov told journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Europe is using blatant Russophobia as a trigger for mobilization, which leads to harsh confrontation with Russia, Peskov also said.
"A third player has emerged here. You see that Europeans are mobilizing, using this blatant Russophobia as a trigger. They are ready to spend a lot of money on military buildup," Peskov told journalist Pavel Zarubin.
He noted that Europe is returning to a period of harsh confrontation with Russia and is taking various actions in this direction.