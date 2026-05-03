https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/putins-speech-at-may-9-parade-awaited-by-whole-world---kremlin-1124076676.html

Putin's Speech at May 9 Parade Awaited by Whole World - Kremlin

Putin's Speech at May 9 Parade Awaited by Whole World - Kremlin

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the May 9 parade is awaited by the whole world, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. 03.05.2026, Sputnik International

2026-05-03T11:17+0000

2026-05-03T11:17+0000

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The military parade marking the 81st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be held in Moscow's Red Square on May 9. Putin will have a busy schedule on May 9, with a number of bilateral meetings with foreign guests on the agenda, the presidential spokesman said. These include Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.On Ukraine Washington can "put in its place" the Ukrainian regime, Peskov said.On EuropeEurope is using blatant Russophobia as a trigger for mobilization, which leads to harsh confrontation with Russia, Peskov also said.He noted that Europe is returning to a period of harsh confrontation with Russia and is taking various actions in this direction.

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