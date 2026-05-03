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Russia Will Demand Reaction to Ukraine's Crimes Against Russian Journalists – MFA Spokeswoman
Russia Will Demand Reaction to Ukraine's Crimes Against Russian Journalists – MFA Spokeswoman
Sputnik International
Russia will continue to demand international institutions to react to every crime committed by Ukraine against Russian journalists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.
2026-05-03T06:35+0000
2026-05-03T06:35+0000
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"An overt offensive by the West against principles of a healthy democratic society and fundamental human rights is taking place amid the unanimous silence of specialized international structures such as UNESCO, the UN Human Rights Office and the OSCE … We will not allow them to hide in an attempt to whitewash Ukrainian thugs and their Western handlers, and we will persistently demand a substantive reaction to every crime or terrorist attack against Russian citizens," Zakharova was quoted as saying by the ministry. International institutions continue to turn a blind eye to the "monstrous crimes of the Kiev regime against the civilian population, which, under international humanitarian law, includes media workers," she added.
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Russia Will Demand Reaction to Ukraine's Crimes Against Russian Journalists – MFA Spokeswoman

06:35 GMT 03.05.2026
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will continue to demand international institutions to react to every crime committed by Ukraine against Russian journalists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.
"An overt offensive by the West against principles of a healthy democratic society and fundamental human rights is taking place amid the unanimous silence of specialized international structures such as UNESCO, the UN Human Rights Office and the OSCE … We will not allow them to hide in an attempt to whitewash Ukrainian thugs and their Western handlers, and we will persistently demand a substantive reaction to every crime or terrorist attack against Russian citizens," Zakharova was quoted as saying by the ministry.
International institutions continue to turn a blind eye to the "monstrous crimes of the Kiev regime against the civilian population, which, under international humanitarian law, includes media workers," she added.
Российские флаги, установленные в Москве ко Дню государственного флага России - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2025
World
Russian MFA: Global Human Rights Groups Silence Journalist Deaths, Push Ukraine to Commit New Crimes
2 November 2025, 08:29 GMT
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