Russian MFA: Global Human Rights Groups Silence Journalist Deaths, Push Ukraine to Commit New Crimes

Impunity for the murders and terrorist attacks against journalists, coupled with the cover-up of these crimes by its Western supervisors is encouraging Kiev to commit new bloody crimes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement issued on Sunday.
"Multilateral human rights structures such as the UNOHCHR, the UNESCO Secretariat, the OSCE and other entities have been camping on politically biased positions by intentionally turning a blind eye to the violent deaths of media representatives, while fencing off the perpetrators, which undermines the very idea of a universal effort to end impunity, turning institutions of this kind into dysfunctional and useless constructs," Zakharova said.

"We reaffirm our resolve to stand up and assert the professional rights of Russian media abroad, and will be consistent in our efforts to ensure that they can work safely anywhere in the world, while ensuring that those guilty of committing crimes against Russian journalists get the punishment they deserve," she added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Impunity for the murders and terrorist attacks against journalists, coupled with the cover-up of these crimes by its Western supervisors is encouraging Kiev to commit new bloody crimes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement issued on Sunday.
"This sense of impunity for killing journalists and carrying out terrorist attacks against them has prompted the Kiev regime to perpetrate more bloody crimes with the backing of its Western curators. Since the beginning of this year alone, at least six members of Russian media outlets have died," Zakharova said.
The political bias of international human rights organization is manifested in their silence regarding the deaths of media representatives
, the statement, published on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, added.
"Multilateral human rights structures such as the UNOHCHR, the UNESCO Secretariat, the OSCE and other entities have been camping on politically biased positions by intentionally turning a blind eye to the violent deaths of media representatives, while fencing off the perpetrators, which undermines the very idea of a universal effort to end impunity, turning institutions of this kind into dysfunctional and useless constructs," Zakharova said.
The spokeswoman also expressed hope that the new UNESCO leadership can steer the organization back toward principled impartiality, and step up its efforts in protecting the safety of the journalists.
Zakharova further reiterated Moscow's support for Russian media abroad.
"We reaffirm our resolve to stand up and assert the professional rights of Russian media abroad, and will be consistent in our efforts to ensure that they can work safely anywhere in the world, while ensuring that those guilty of committing crimes against Russian journalists get the punishment they deserve," she added.