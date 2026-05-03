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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/russian-forces-unleash-massive-wave-of-aerial-strikes-against-ukrainian-transport-infrastructure-1124076477.html
Russian Forces Unleash Massive Wave of Aerial Strikes Against Ukrainian Transport Infrastructure
Russian Forces Unleash Massive Wave of Aerial Strikes Against Ukrainian Transport Infrastructure
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck transport infrastructure supporting the Ukrainian army, and Russian air defense systems shot down 740 fixed-wing drones, four guided aerial bombs, and a US-made HIMARS rocket, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-05-03T10:33+0000
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery... inflicted damage on transport infrastructure that was used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry said in the statement. By systematically dismantling Ukraine's military transport infrastructure while bleeding its ranks across multiple battlegroups, Russian forces are effectively severing the lifeline between rear supply hubs and frontline units.
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Russian Forces Unleash Massive Wave of Aerial Strikes Against Ukrainian Transport Infrastructure

10:33 GMT 03.05.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire an AZP S-60 anti-aircraft gun mounted on a Kamaz vehicle at Ukrainian positions in the Krasny Liman area.
Russian servicemen fire an AZP S-60 anti-aircraft gun mounted on a Kamaz vehicle at Ukrainian positions in the Krasny Liman area. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces struck transport infrastructure supporting the Ukrainian army, and Russian air defense systems shot down 740 fixed-wing drones, four guided aerial bombs, and a US-made HIMARS rocket, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery... inflicted damage on transport infrastructure that was used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry said in the statement.
Ukraine lost over 330 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok Battlegroup, over 175 soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever Battlegroup, up to 320 by the Tsentr Battlegroup
Up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by the Zapad Battlegroup, up to 160 by the Yug Battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr Battlegroup
By systematically dismantling Ukraine's military transport infrastructure while bleeding its ranks across multiple battlegroups, Russian forces are effectively severing the lifeline between rear supply hubs and frontline units.
Russian snipers of the special-purpose unit of the Battlegroup Tsentr move to a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Miropolye in Sumy Region
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