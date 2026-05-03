https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/russian-forces-unleash-massive-wave-of-aerial-strikes-against-ukrainian-transport-infrastructure-1124076477.html

Russian Forces Unleash Massive Wave of Aerial Strikes Against Ukrainian Transport Infrastructure

Russian Forces Unleash Massive Wave of Aerial Strikes Against Ukrainian Transport Infrastructure

Sputnik International

Russian forces struck transport infrastructure supporting the Ukrainian army, and Russian air defense systems shot down 740 fixed-wing drones, four guided aerial bombs, and a US-made HIMARS rocket, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-05-03T10:33+0000

2026-05-03T10:33+0000

2026-05-03T10:33+0000

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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery... inflicted damage on transport infrastructure that was used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry said in the statement. By systematically dismantling Ukraine's military transport infrastructure while bleeding its ranks across multiple battlegroups, Russian forces are effectively severing the lifeline between rear supply hubs and frontline units.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/russian-forces-liberate-settlement-of-miropolye-in-sumy-region-1124073823.html

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