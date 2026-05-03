https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/trump-says-us-contingent-in-germany-to-be-reduced-by-more-than-5000-troops-1124075510.html
Trump Says US Contingent in Germany to Be Reduced by More Than 5,000 Troops
Trump Says US Contingent in Germany to Be Reduced by More Than 5,000 Troops
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump announced his intention to reduce the number of American troops in Germany by more than 5,000 compared to previously announced plans.
2026-05-03T03:58+0000
2026-05-03T03:58+0000
2026-05-03T04:38+0000
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A US administration review is likely to cancel the decision to station a battalion of Tomahawk missiles in Germany as part of NATO's planned militarization against Russia, according to a Financial Times report.Trump has previously sharply criticized Merz over his stance on Iran and nuclear weapons, saying that the United States is considering the possibility of reducing its contingent in Germany, and the decision would be made soon.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/pentagon-confirms-decision-to-withdraw-5000-american-troops-from-germany-within-year-1124073362.html
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Trump Says US Contingent in Germany to Be Reduced by More Than 5,000 Troops
03:58 GMT 03.05.2026 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 03.05.2026)
US President Donald Trump announced his intention to reduce the number of American troops in Germany by more than 5,000 compared to previously announced plans.
"We're going to cut way down, and we're cutting a lot further than 5000," Trump told reporters in Florida.
A US administration review is likely to cancel the decision to station a battalion of Tomahawk missiles in Germany as part of NATO's planned militarization against Russia, according to a Financial Times report.
Trump has previously sharply criticized Merz over his stance on Iran and nuclear weapons, saying that the United States is considering the possibility of reducing its contingent in Germany, and the decision would be made soon.