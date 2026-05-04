International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/indonesia-sets-sights-on-transforming-bali-into-global-financial-center-1124077967.html
Indonesia Sets Sights on Transforming Bali Into Global Financial Center
Indonesia Sets Sights on Transforming Bali Into Global Financial Center
Sputnik International
Indonesia is considering the island of Bali as a safe location for an international financial center, hoping to attract foreign capital amid growing global geopolitical instability, said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.
2026-05-04T08:42+0000
2026-05-04T08:59+0000
world
prabowo subianto
indonesia
bali
financial
economic
investment
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16453/96/164539663_0:157:2999:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_a2cda42ec5f2bb15bfa8820a84850079.jpg
The government is already laying the the regulatory groundwork to set up a special economic zone (SEZ) dedicated to the financial sector on the island, with the Kura Kura Bali SEZ identified as a key site, Hartarto said.The initiative comes on the heels of President Prabowo Subianto's earlier announcement — made against the backdrop of the Iran conflict — to create a financial hub specifically for investors moving capital out of more volatile areas.Authorities anticipate that the project will boost Indonesia's status as a "safe haven for international capital," building on Bali's image as a stable global destination. Bali Turtle Island Development reports that the Kura Kura Bali SEZ is developing a knowledge district ecosystem featuring an innovation hub and an international mangrove research center. In Q1 2026, the SEZ drew 1.62 trillion IDR (around $93 million USD) in investment and created more than 2,100 jobs.Another economic engine on the island is the Sanur SEZ, which is devoted to medical tourism. In Q1 2026, it drew 5.37 trillion IDR (around $310 million USD) in investments, created more than 5,400 jobs, and welcomed nearly 280,000 visitors.Official statistics show that foreign direct investment in Indonesia reached 250 trillion IDR (approximately $14.4 billion USD) in January–March 2026.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/indonesia-agrees-to-receive-oil-gas-supplies-from-russia---indonesian-energy-ministry-1123986579.html
indonesia
bali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16453/96/164539663_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_75d666e3ba9b446d0bf850aae2690756.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
prabowo subianto, indonesia, bali, financial, economic, investment
prabowo subianto, indonesia, bali, financial, economic, investment

Indonesia Sets Sights on Transforming Bali Into Global Financial Center

08:42 GMT 04.05.2026 (Updated: 08:59 GMT 04.05.2026)
© RIA Novosti . Mikhail Fomichev / Go to the mediabankViews of Bali
Views of Bali - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2026
© RIA Novosti . Mikhail Fomichev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
With global geopolitical instability on the rise, Indonesia is exploring the possibility of turning Bali into a safe international financial haven — a move aimed at attracting foreign capital, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.
The government is already laying the the regulatory groundwork to set up a special economic zone (SEZ) dedicated to the financial sector on the island, with the Kura Kura Bali SEZ identified as a key site, Hartarto said.

“We can offer Kura Kura Bali as a location for the financial center,” the minister said, as cited by Antara news agency during a working visit to Bali.

The initiative comes on the heels of President Prabowo Subianto's earlier announcement — made against the backdrop of the Iran conflict — to create a financial hub specifically for investors moving capital out of more volatile areas.

“Indonesia is one of the countries considered among the safest… We plan to create a special financial center,” Prabowo Subianto pledged.

Authorities anticipate that the project will boost Indonesia's status as a "safe haven for international capital," building on Bali's image as a stable global destination. Bali Turtle Island Development reports that the Kura Kura Bali SEZ is developing a knowledge district ecosystem featuring an innovation hub and an international mangrove research center. In Q1 2026, the SEZ drew 1.62 trillion IDR (around $93 million USD) in investment and created more than 2,100 jobs.
Another economic engine on the island is the Sanur SEZ, which is devoted to medical tourism. In Q1 2026, it drew 5.37 trillion IDR (around $310 million USD) in investments, created more than 5,400 jobs, and welcomed nearly 280,000 visitors.
Official statistics show that foreign direct investment in Indonesia reached 250 trillion IDR (approximately $14.4 billion USD) in January–March 2026.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2026
World
Indonesia Secures Agreements to Get Oil & Gas Supplies from Russia, Energy Ministry Confirms
14 April, 11:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала