https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/indonesia-sets-sights-on-transforming-bali-into-global-financial-center-1124077967.html
Indonesia Sets Sights on Transforming Bali Into Global Financial Center
Indonesia Sets Sights on Transforming Bali Into Global Financial Center
Sputnik International
Indonesia is considering the island of Bali as a safe location for an international financial center, hoping to attract foreign capital amid growing global geopolitical instability, said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.
2026-05-04T08:42+0000
2026-05-04T08:42+0000
2026-05-04T08:59+0000
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The government is already laying the the regulatory groundwork to set up a special economic zone (SEZ) dedicated to the financial sector on the island, with the Kura Kura Bali SEZ identified as a key site, Hartarto said.The initiative comes on the heels of President Prabowo Subianto's earlier announcement — made against the backdrop of the Iran conflict — to create a financial hub specifically for investors moving capital out of more volatile areas.Authorities anticipate that the project will boost Indonesia's status as a "safe haven for international capital," building on Bali's image as a stable global destination. Bali Turtle Island Development reports that the Kura Kura Bali SEZ is developing a knowledge district ecosystem featuring an innovation hub and an international mangrove research center. In Q1 2026, the SEZ drew 1.62 trillion IDR (around $93 million USD) in investment and created more than 2,100 jobs.Another economic engine on the island is the Sanur SEZ, which is devoted to medical tourism. In Q1 2026, it drew 5.37 trillion IDR (around $310 million USD) in investments, created more than 5,400 jobs, and welcomed nearly 280,000 visitors.Official statistics show that foreign direct investment in Indonesia reached 250 trillion IDR (approximately $14.4 billion USD) in January–March 2026.
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prabowo subianto, indonesia, bali, financial, economic, investment
Indonesia Sets Sights on Transforming Bali Into Global Financial Center
08:42 GMT 04.05.2026 (Updated: 08:59 GMT 04.05.2026)
With global geopolitical instability on the rise, Indonesia is exploring the possibility of turning Bali into a safe international financial haven — a move aimed at attracting foreign capital, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.
The government is already laying the the regulatory groundwork to set up a special economic zone (SEZ) dedicated to the financial sector on the island, with the Kura Kura Bali SEZ identified as a key site, Hartarto said.
“We can offer Kura Kura Bali as a location for the financial center,” the minister said, as cited by Antara news agency during a working visit to Bali.
The initiative comes on the heels of President Prabowo Subianto's earlier announcement — made against the backdrop of the Iran conflict — to create a financial hub specifically for investors moving capital out of more volatile areas.
“Indonesia is one of the countries considered among the safest… We plan to create a special financial center,” Prabowo Subianto pledged.
Authorities anticipate that the project will boost Indonesia's status as a "safe haven for international capital," building on Bali's image as a stable global destination. Bali Turtle Island Development reports that the Kura Kura Bali SEZ is developing a knowledge district ecosystem featuring an innovation hub and an international mangrove research center. In Q1 2026, the SEZ drew 1.62 trillion IDR (around $93 million USD) in investment and created more than 2,100 jobs.
Another economic engine on the island is the Sanur SEZ, which is devoted to medical tourism. In Q1 2026, it drew 5.37 trillion IDR (around $310 million USD) in investments, created more than 5,400 jobs, and welcomed nearly 280,000 visitors.
Official statistics show that foreign direct investment in Indonesia reached 250 trillion IDR (approximately $14.4 billion USD) in January–March 2026.