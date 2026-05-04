https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/indonesia-sets-sights-on-transforming-bali-into-global-financial-center-1124077967.html

Indonesia Sets Sights on Transforming Bali Into Global Financial Center

Indonesia Sets Sights on Transforming Bali Into Global Financial Center

Sputnik International

Indonesia is considering the island of Bali as a safe location for an international financial center, hoping to attract foreign capital amid growing global geopolitical instability, said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

2026-05-04T08:42+0000

2026-05-04T08:42+0000

2026-05-04T08:59+0000

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The government is already laying the the regulatory groundwork to set up a special economic zone (SEZ) dedicated to the financial sector on the island, with the Kura Kura Bali SEZ identified as a key site, Hartarto said.The initiative comes on the heels of President Prabowo Subianto's earlier announcement — made against the backdrop of the Iran conflict — to create a financial hub specifically for investors moving capital out of more volatile areas.Authorities anticipate that the project will boost Indonesia's status as a "safe haven for international capital," building on Bali's image as a stable global destination. Bali Turtle Island Development reports that the Kura Kura Bali SEZ is developing a knowledge district ecosystem featuring an innovation hub and an international mangrove research center. In Q1 2026, the SEZ drew 1.62 trillion IDR (around $93 million USD) in investment and created more than 2,100 jobs.Another economic engine on the island is the Sanur SEZ, which is devoted to medical tourism. In Q1 2026, it drew 5.37 trillion IDR (around $310 million USD) in investments, created more than 5,400 jobs, and welcomed nearly 280,000 visitors.Official statistics show that foreign direct investment in Indonesia reached 250 trillion IDR (approximately $14.4 billion USD) in January–March 2026.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/indonesia-agrees-to-receive-oil-gas-supplies-from-russia---indonesian-energy-ministry-1123986579.html

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