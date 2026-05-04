https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/iran-warns-us-any-military-escort-in-hormuz-is-a-violation-of-the-ceasefire-1124077631.html

Iran Warns US: Any Military Escort in Hormuz Is a 'Violation of the Ceasefire'

Iran Warns US: Any Military Escort in Hormuz Is a 'Violation of the Ceasefire'

Sputnik International

Iran has issued a sharp warning to Washington, stating that any American military escort operation in the Strait of Hormuz would be considered a breach of the existing ceasefire between the two countries.

2026-05-04T03:56+0000

2026-05-04T03:56+0000

2026-05-04T04:36+0000

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The statement came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced “Project Freedom,” a military-led operation to guide foreign vessels out of the strategic waterway, which has been largely closed due to a US naval blockade imposed during the Iran war.Earlier on Sunday, Trump revealed on Truth Social that the United States would begin escorting neutral ships out of the strait, calling the move a “humanitarian gesture” for vessels running low on food and supplies.“This process, Project Freedom, will begin Monday morning, Middle East time,” Trump wrote.US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the launch, deploying guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 aircraft, drones, and 15,000 service members. However, US officials later told Axios that the Navy would not directly escort commercial ships but would remain “in the vicinity” to deter Iranian attacks and provide safe lane information to avoid mines.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/trump-announces-project-freedom-to-escort-ships-out-of-hormuz-1124077321.html

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