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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/trump-announces-project-freedom-to-escort-ships-out-of-hormuz-1124077321.html
Trump Announces Project Freedom to Escort Ships Out of Hormuz
Trump Announces Project Freedom to Escort Ships Out of Hormuz
Sputnik International
The United States will begin a military-led operation to guide vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz out of the waterway, President Donald Trump announced, calling the effort “Project Freedom.”
2026-05-04T03:16+0000
2026-05-04T04:26+0000
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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the initiative is a humanitarian gesture aimed at freeing neutral ships that have been blocked by the ongoing US naval blockade of Iran.According to the president, countries from around the world — not involved in the Middle East conflict — requested Washington’s help. He added that many of the trapped vessels are running low on food and supplies, framing the move as a humanitarian gesture on behalf of the United States and Iran.Military Assets DeployedUS Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the launch of Project Freedom on May 4, detailing the military assets committed to the operation:However, according to US media reports, the Navy will not directly escort commercial ships. Instead, warships will remain “in the vicinity” to prevent Iranian attacks, while providing commercial vessels with information on safe maritime lanes — especially routes not mined by Iranian forces.On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 8. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the United States has begun a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.
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Trump Announces Project Freedom to Escort Ships Out of Hormuz

03:16 GMT 04.05.2026 (Updated: 04:26 GMT 04.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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The United States will begin a military-led operation to guide vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz out of the waterway, President Donald Trump announced, calling the effort “Project Freedom.”
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the initiative is a humanitarian gesture aimed at freeing neutral ships that have been blocked by the ongoing US naval blockade of Iran.

“For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business,” Trump wrote. “This process, Project Freedom, will begin Monday morning, Middle East time.”

According to the president, countries from around the world — not involved in the Middle East conflict — requested Washington’s help. He added that many of the trapped vessels are running low on food and supplies, framing the move as a humanitarian gesture on behalf of the United States and Iran.
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Tells Congress Iran Hostilities Terminated, US Force Posture Still Being Updated
2 May, 03:16 GMT

Military Assets Deployed

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the launch of Project Freedom on May 4, detailing the military assets committed to the operation:
Guided‑missile destroyers
More than 100 land‑ and sea‑based aircraft
Multi‑domain unmanned platforms
15,000 service members
However, according to US media reports, the Navy will not directly escort commercial ships. Instead, warships will remain “in the vicinity” to prevent Iranian attacks, while providing commercial vessels with information on safe maritime lanes — especially routes not mined by Iranian forces.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 8. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the United States has begun a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.
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