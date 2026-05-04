https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/trump-announces-project-freedom-to-escort-ships-out-of-hormuz-1124077321.html

Trump Announces Project Freedom to Escort Ships Out of Hormuz

Trump Announces Project Freedom to Escort Ships Out of Hormuz

Sputnik International

The United States will begin a military-led operation to guide vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz out of the waterway, President Donald Trump announced, calling the effort “Project Freedom.”

2026-05-04T03:16+0000

2026-05-04T03:16+0000

2026-05-04T04:26+0000

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the initiative is a humanitarian gesture aimed at freeing neutral ships that have been blocked by the ongoing US naval blockade of Iran.According to the president, countries from around the world — not involved in the Middle East conflict — requested Washington’s help. He added that many of the trapped vessels are running low on food and supplies, framing the move as a humanitarian gesture on behalf of the United States and Iran.Military Assets DeployedUS Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the launch of Project Freedom on May 4, detailing the military assets committed to the operation:However, according to US media reports, the Navy will not directly escort commercial ships. Instead, warships will remain “in the vicinity” to prevent Iranian attacks, while providing commercial vessels with information on safe maritime lanes — especially routes not mined by Iranian forces.On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 8. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the United States has begun a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/trump-tells-congress-iran-hostilities-terminated-us-force-posture-still-being-updated-1124073227.html

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us, iran, donald trump, truth social, us central command (centcom), us-iran relations, us navy, blockade, strait of hormuz, middle east