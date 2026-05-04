International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/pentagon-seeks-7-billion-for-modernization-of-alaskan-military-base--1124078106.html
Pentagon Seeks $7 Billion for Modernization of Alaskan Military Base
Pentagon Seeks $7 Billion for Modernization of Alaskan Military Base
Sputnik International
The US Air Force is requesting an initial tranche of $2.066 billion in the fiscal year 2027 to build a so-called fighter town at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, according to Pentagon documents.
2026-05-04T08:23+0000
2026-05-04T08:26+0000
americas
us
pentagon
anchorage
alaska
us air force
us pacific air forces (pacaf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1b/1123531773_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d9bca55c6f2ef0798283f85e361144d.jpg
The base’s current infrastructure is unable to handle an increased load on US fighter aviation, the Pentagon earlier admitted. Part of the US Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is considered one of the key hubs of American military presence in the region.The massive investment is driven by a need to align the installation with US National Defense Strategy requirements. The Pentagon reports that current airfield facilities are unable to support a necessary increase in fighter operations, necessitating a comprehensive campus build that includes new maintenance hangars, a conventional munitions complex, and a dormitory for 320 airmen to resolve an on-base housing deficit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/pentagon-confirms-decision-to-withdraw-5000-american-troops-from-germany-within-year-1124073362.html
americas
anchorage
alaska
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1b/1123531773_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e46c0f97cdc3db8763991678b96c2d46.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, pentagon, anchorage, alaska, us air force, us pacific air forces (pacaf)
us, pentagon, anchorage, alaska, us air force, us pacific air forces (pacaf)

Pentagon Seeks $7 Billion for Modernization of Alaskan Military Base

08:23 GMT 04.05.2026 (Updated: 08:26 GMT 04.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterThe Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington
The Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2026
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Subscribe
The US Air Force is requesting an initial tranche of $2.066 billion in the fiscal year 2027 to build a so-called fighter town at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, according to Pentagon documents.
The base’s current infrastructure is unable to handle an increased load on US fighter aviation, the Pentagon earlier admitted.
Part of the US Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is considered one of the key hubs of American military presence in the region.
The massive investment is driven by a need to align the installation with US National Defense Strategy requirements. The Pentagon reports that current airfield facilities are unable to support a necessary increase in fighter operations, necessitating a comprehensive campus build that includes new maintenance hangars, a conventional munitions complex, and a dormitory for 320 airmen to resolve an on-base housing deficit.
US airmen look at a GBU-57, or the Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb, at Whiteman Air Base in Missouri. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2026
World
Pentagon Confirms Decision to Withdraw 5,000 American Troops From Germany Within Year
2 May, 03:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала