https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/pentagon-seeks-7-billion-for-modernization-of-alaskan-military-base--1124078106.html
Pentagon Seeks $7 Billion for Modernization of Alaskan Military Base
Pentagon Seeks $7 Billion for Modernization of Alaskan Military Base
Sputnik International
The US Air Force is requesting an initial tranche of $2.066 billion in the fiscal year 2027 to build a so-called fighter town at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, according to Pentagon documents.
2026-05-04T08:23+0000
2026-05-04T08:23+0000
2026-05-04T08:26+0000
americas
us
pentagon
anchorage
alaska
us air force
us pacific air forces (pacaf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1b/1123531773_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d9bca55c6f2ef0798283f85e361144d.jpg
The base’s current infrastructure is unable to handle an increased load on US fighter aviation, the Pentagon earlier admitted. Part of the US Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is considered one of the key hubs of American military presence in the region.The massive investment is driven by a need to align the installation with US National Defense Strategy requirements. The Pentagon reports that current airfield facilities are unable to support a necessary increase in fighter operations, necessitating a comprehensive campus build that includes new maintenance hangars, a conventional munitions complex, and a dormitory for 320 airmen to resolve an on-base housing deficit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/pentagon-confirms-decision-to-withdraw-5000-american-troops-from-germany-within-year-1124073362.html
americas
anchorage
alaska
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1b/1123531773_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e46c0f97cdc3db8763991678b96c2d46.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, pentagon, anchorage, alaska, us air force, us pacific air forces (pacaf)
us, pentagon, anchorage, alaska, us air force, us pacific air forces (pacaf)
Pentagon Seeks $7 Billion for Modernization of Alaskan Military Base
08:23 GMT 04.05.2026 (Updated: 08:26 GMT 04.05.2026)
The US Air Force is requesting an initial tranche of $2.066 billion in the fiscal year 2027 to build a so-called fighter town at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, according to Pentagon documents.
The base’s current infrastructure is unable to handle an increased load on US fighter aviation, the Pentagon
earlier admitted.
Part of the US Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is considered one of the key hubs of American military presence in the region.
The massive investment is driven by a need to align the installation with US National Defense Strategy requirements. The Pentagon reports that current airfield facilities are unable to support a necessary increase in fighter operations, necessitating a comprehensive campus build that includes new maintenance hangars, a conventional munitions complex, and a dormitory for 320 airmen to resolve an on-base housing deficit.