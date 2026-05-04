https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/pentagon-seeks-7-billion-for-modernization-of-alaskan-military-base--1124078106.html

Pentagon Seeks $7 Billion for Modernization of Alaskan Military Base

Pentagon Seeks $7 Billion for Modernization of Alaskan Military Base

Sputnik International

The US Air Force is requesting an initial tranche of $2.066 billion in the fiscal year 2027 to build a so-called fighter town at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, according to Pentagon documents.

2026-05-04T08:23+0000

2026-05-04T08:23+0000

2026-05-04T08:26+0000

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The base’s current infrastructure is unable to handle an increased load on US fighter aviation, the Pentagon earlier admitted. Part of the US Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is considered one of the key hubs of American military presence in the region.The massive investment is driven by a need to align the installation with US National Defense Strategy requirements. The Pentagon reports that current airfield facilities are unable to support a necessary increase in fighter operations, necessitating a comprehensive campus build that includes new maintenance hangars, a conventional munitions complex, and a dormitory for 320 airmen to resolve an on-base housing deficit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/pentagon-confirms-decision-to-withdraw-5000-american-troops-from-germany-within-year-1124073362.html

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