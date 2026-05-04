https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/russian-mod-announces-ceasefire-may-8-9-in-honor-of-soviet-victory-over-nazi-germany-1124079546.html

Russian MoD Announces Ceasefire May 8-9 in Honor of Soviet Victory Over Nazi Germany

Russian MoD Announces Ceasefire May 8-9 in Honor of Soviet Victory Over Nazi Germany

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces will take all necessary measures to ensure security during celebratory events. Russia, in declaring the ceasefire, expects the Ukrainian side to follow its example, the MoD said.

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The ministry warned that if Ukraine "attempts to implement its criminal plans" to disrupt celebrations, Russia will launch a retaliatory attack on the center of Kiev, which it has refrained from doing up to now for humanitarian reasons.

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