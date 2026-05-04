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Russian MoD Announces Ceasefire May 8-9 in Honor of Soviet Victory Over Nazi Germany
Russian MoD Announces Ceasefire May 8-9 in Honor of Soviet Victory Over Nazi Germany
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The Russian Armed Forces will take all necessary measures to ensure security during celebratory events. Russia, in declaring the ceasefire, expects the Ukrainian side to follow its example, the MoD said.
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The ministry warned that if Ukraine "attempts to implement its criminal plans" to disrupt celebrations, Russia will launch a retaliatory attack on the center of Kiev, which it has refrained from doing up to now for humanitarian reasons.
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Russian MoD Announces Ceasefire May 8-9 in Honor of Soviet Victory Over Nazi Germany

17:40 GMT 04.05.2026 (Updated: 17:52 GMT 04.05.2026)
© Photo : Russian Ministry of DefenceServiceman in Ukraine conflict.
Serviceman in Ukraine conflict. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2026
© Photo : Russian Ministry of Defence
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The Russian Armed Forces will take all necessary measures to ensure security during celebratory events. Russia, in declaring the ceasefire, expects the Ukrainian side to follow its example, the MoD said.
"In accordance with the decision of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces V.V. Putin, a ceasefire is declared for May 8-9, 2026, in honor of the celebration of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War," Russia's Defense Ministry announced Monday.
The ministry warned that if Ukraine "attempts to implement its criminal plans" to disrupt celebrations, Russia will launch a retaliatory attack on the center of Kiev, which it has refrained from doing up to now for humanitarian reasons.
"We are warning the civilian population of Kiev and employees of foreign diplomatic missions of the need to leave the city promptly" in such an eventuality, the MoD said.
Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2026
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