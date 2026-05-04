https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/uae-withdraws-from-organization-of-arab-petroleum-exporting-countries---oapec-statement-1124077516.html

UAE Withdraws From Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries - OAPEC Statement

UAE Withdraws From Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries - OAPEC Statement

Sputnik International

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has withdrawn from the Kuwait-based Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) after leaving OPEC and the OPEC+, the OAPEC said.

2026-05-04T03:42+0000

2026-05-04T03:42+0000

2026-05-04T04:33+0000

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"The General Secretariat of the ... OAPEC was informed of a letter from UAE Energy Minister Suheil Al Mazrouei to the Chairman of the current session of the OAPEC Council of Ministers, which announces the UAE's decision to withdraw from the organization effective May 1, 2026," the statement read.OAPEC, founded in 1968, includes Kuwait, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Qatar, Syria.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/opec-adjusts-oil-output-by-188000-bpd-russia-gets-biggest-boost-1124077078.html

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