https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/uae-withdraws-from-organization-of-arab-petroleum-exporting-countries---oapec-statement-1124077516.html
UAE Withdraws From Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries - OAPEC Statement
UAE Withdraws From Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries - OAPEC Statement
Sputnik International
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has withdrawn from the Kuwait-based Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) after leaving OPEC and the OPEC+, the OAPEC said.
2026-05-04T03:42+0000
2026-05-04T03:42+0000
2026-05-04T04:33+0000
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"The General Secretariat of the ... OAPEC was informed of a letter from UAE Energy Minister Suheil Al Mazrouei to the Chairman of the current session of the OAPEC Council of Ministers, which announces the UAE's decision to withdraw from the organization effective May 1, 2026," the statement read.OAPEC, founded in 1968, includes Kuwait, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Qatar, Syria.
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UAE Withdraws From Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries - OAPEC Statement
03:42 GMT 04.05.2026 (Updated: 04:33 GMT 04.05.2026)
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has withdrawn from the Kuwait-based Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) after leaving OPEC and the OPEC+, the OAPEC said.
"The General Secretariat of the ... OAPEC was informed of a letter from UAE Energy Minister Suheil Al Mazrouei to the Chairman of the current session of the OAPEC Council of Ministers, which announces the UAE's decision to withdraw from the organization effective May 1, 2026," the statement read.
OAPEC, founded in 1968, includes Kuwait, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Qatar, Syria.