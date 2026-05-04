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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/uae-withdraws-from-organization-of-arab-petroleum-exporting-countries---oapec-statement-1124077516.html
UAE Withdraws From Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries - OAPEC Statement
UAE Withdraws From Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries - OAPEC Statement
Sputnik International
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has withdrawn from the Kuwait-based Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) after leaving OPEC and the OPEC+, the OAPEC said.
2026-05-04T03:42+0000
2026-05-04T04:33+0000
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"The General Secretariat of the ... OAPEC was informed of a letter from UAE Energy Minister Suheil Al Mazrouei to the Chairman of the current session of the OAPEC Council of Ministers, which announces the UAE's decision to withdraw from the organization effective May 1, 2026," the statement read.OAPEC, founded in 1968, includes Kuwait, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Qatar, Syria.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/opec-adjusts-oil-output-by-188000-bpd-russia-gets-biggest-boost-1124077078.html
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UAE Withdraws From Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries - OAPEC Statement

03:42 GMT 04.05.2026 (Updated: 04:33 GMT 04.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Kamran JebreiliAn oil tanker approaches a new jetty during the launch of the new $650 million oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates
An oil tanker approaches a new jetty during the launch of the new $650 million oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2026
© AP Photo / Kamran Jebreili
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The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has withdrawn from the Kuwait-based Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) after leaving OPEC and the OPEC+, the OAPEC said.
"The General Secretariat of the ... OAPEC was informed of a letter from UAE Energy Minister Suheil Al Mazrouei to the Chairman of the current session of the OAPEC Council of Ministers, which announces the UAE's decision to withdraw from the organization effective May 1, 2026," the statement read.
Oil Rig in the Bavlinsky District of the Republic of Tatarstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2026
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OAPEC, founded in 1968, includes Kuwait, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Qatar, Syria.
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