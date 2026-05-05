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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/painful-payback-russia-unleashes-hellfire-on-ukraines-defense--energy-grids-1124081308.html
Painful Payback: Russia Unleashes Hellfire on Ukraine’s Defense & Energy Grids
Painful Payback: Russia Unleashes Hellfire on Ukraine’s Defense & Energy Grids
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces carried out a retaliatory strike over the past 24 hours against Ukrainian defense industry and energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.
2026-05-05T10:43+0000
2026-05-05T10:43+0000
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“Over the past 24 hours, in response to terrorist attacks by Ukraine against civilian targets on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces conducted a group strike using high-precision long-range weapons from ground- and air-based platforms, as well as strike UAVs, targeting facilities of Ukraine’s defense-industrial and fuel and energy complexes used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The objectives of the strike were achieved, and all designated targets were hit,” the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 315 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said. This is in addition to over 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 290 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 190 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 165 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. The Russian air defense forces shot down six Ukrainian Flamingo long–range cruise missiles and a total of 601 drones over the past day, the ministry said.
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Painful Payback: Russia Unleashes Hellfire on Ukraine’s Defense & Energy Grids

10:43 GMT 05.05.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the mediabankA Kinzhal missile. File photo
A Kinzhal missile. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2026
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The Russian Armed Forces carried out a retaliatory strike over the past 24 hours against Ukrainian defense industry and energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.
“Over the past 24 hours, in response to terrorist attacks by Ukraine against civilian targets on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces conducted a group strike using high-precision long-range weapons from ground- and air-based platforms, as well as strike UAVs, targeting facilities of Ukraine’s defense-industrial and fuel and energy complexes used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The objectives of the strike were achieved, and all designated targets were hit,” the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 315 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 315 military personnel, six armored fighting vehicles and eight vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 290 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 190 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 165 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
The Russian air defense forces shot down six Ukrainian Flamingo long–range cruise missiles and a total of 601 drones over the past day, the ministry said.
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