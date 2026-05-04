https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-transport-infrastructure---mod-1124078631.html

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Transport Infrastructure - MoD

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Transport Infrastructure - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian forces struck transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-05-04T09:27+0000

2026-05-04T09:27+0000

2026-05-04T09:34+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

russia

ukraine

russian armed forces

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

armed forces of ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1b/1114519677_0:208:3072:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_4accac2d6af04b8754a60b7c93711d4b.jpg

“Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as ammunition depots, sites for storing and preparing unmanned aerial vehicles for launch, and temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas,” the statement said.Ukraine lost up to 360 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 360 soldiers, five armored combat vehicles, 11 vehicles, three artillery pieces and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry said that in addition to heavy Ukrainian losses over the past day, Russia's Battlegroup Sever eliminated over 260 soldiers, Battlegroup Vostok over 315, Battlegroup Zapad up to 180, Battlegroup Yug up to 90, and Battlegroup Dnepr over 35.Additionally, Russian air defense systems have shot down 507 UAVs, eight aerial bombs and seven HIMARS shells of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past day, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/russian-troops-liberate-pokalyanoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124069952.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, russia, ukraine, russian armed forces, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), armed forces of ukraine