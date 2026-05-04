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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-transport-infrastructure---mod-1124078631.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Transport Infrastructure - MoD
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Transport Infrastructure - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-05-04T09:27+0000
2026-05-04T09:34+0000
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“Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as ammunition depots, sites for storing and preparing unmanned aerial vehicles for launch, and temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas,” the statement said.Ukraine lost up to 360 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 360 soldiers, five armored combat vehicles, 11 vehicles, three artillery pieces and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry said that in addition to heavy Ukrainian losses over the past day, Russia's Battlegroup Sever eliminated over 260 soldiers, Battlegroup Vostok over 315, Battlegroup Zapad up to 180, Battlegroup Yug up to 90, and Battlegroup Dnepr over 35.Additionally, Russian air defense systems have shot down 507 UAVs, eight aerial bombs and seven HIMARS shells of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past day, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/russian-troops-liberate-pokalyanoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124069952.html
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Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Transport Infrastructure - MoD

09:27 GMT 04.05.2026 (Updated: 09:34 GMT 04.05.2026)
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Russian forces struck transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
“Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as ammunition depots, sites for storing and preparing unmanned aerial vehicles for launch, and temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas,” the statement said.
Ukraine lost up to 360 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 360 soldiers, five armored combat vehicles, 11 vehicles, three artillery pieces and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said that in addition to heavy Ukrainian losses over the past day, Russia's Battlegroup Sever eliminated over 260 soldiers, Battlegroup Vostok over 315, Battlegroup Zapad up to 180, Battlegroup Yug up to 90, and Battlegroup Dnepr over 35.
Additionally, Russian air defense systems have shot down 507 UAVs, eight aerial bombs and seven HIMARS shells of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past day, the statement read.
A serviceman of the Tsentr Battlegroup of Russian Armed Forces perfects his skills in firing Kornet anti-tank missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Liberate Pokalyanoye Settlement in Kharkov Region
1 May, 09:38 GMT
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