https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/pakistan-could-receive-first-batch-of-chinese-j-35s-in-2026-air-force-expert-1124082357.html

Pakistan Could Receive First Batch of Chinese J-35s in 2026: Air Force Expert

Pakistan Could Receive First Batch of Chinese J-35s in 2026: Air Force Expert

Sputnik International

The first batch of J-35A fighters — between four and twelve jets — could be delivered as early as later this year, according to an expert.

2026-05-05T16:37+0000

2026-05-05T16:37+0000

2026-05-05T16:37+0000

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Chinese state TV has shown an export version of a new fifth-generation fighter jet — the J-35A. Analysts have tipped Pakistan as the most likely first buyer, the South China Morning Post reports.The first delivery could include four to twelve aircraft and arrive later this year, according to retired Pakistan Air Force group captain Sultan M. Hali.Why Pakistan Is the Most Likely BuyerThe expert explained Pakistan's interest in the J-35A:'An Ideal Candidate for the J-35s'Here's why:Infrastructure ReadinessAccording to Ali, Pakistan already has the necessary infrastructure to operate JF-17 fighters, and hardly any changes would be needed for the J-35.Hali is more cautious: unlocking the J-35A's stealth and networked capabilities requires upgraded infrastructure — including hardened shelters, climate-controlled hangars, and secure datalink for early warning integration.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/pakistani-navys-hangor-class-submarines-a-new-era-in-undersea-warfare-1124057453.html

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