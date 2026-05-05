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Pakistan Could Receive First Batch of Chinese J-35s in 2026: Air Force Expert
Pakistan Could Receive First Batch of Chinese J-35s in 2026: Air Force Expert
Sputnik International
The first batch of J-35A fighters — between four and twelve jets — could be delivered as early as later this year, according to an expert.
2026-05-05T16:37+0000
2026-05-05T16:37+0000
2026-05-05T16:37+0000
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Chinese state TV has shown an export version of a new fifth-generation fighter jet — the J-35A. Analysts have tipped Pakistan as the most likely first buyer, the South China Morning Post reports.The first delivery could include four to twelve aircraft and arrive later this year, according to retired Pakistan Air Force group captain Sultan M. Hali.Why Pakistan Is the Most Likely BuyerThe expert explained Pakistan's interest in the J-35A:'An Ideal Candidate for the J-35s'Here's why:Infrastructure ReadinessAccording to Ali, Pakistan already has the necessary infrastructure to operate JF-17 fighters, and hardly any changes would be needed for the J-35.Hali is more cautious: unlocking the J-35A's stealth and networked capabilities requires upgraded infrastructure — including hardened shelters, climate-controlled hangars, and secure datalink for early warning integration.
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Pakistan Could Receive First Batch of Chinese J-35s in 2026: Air Force Expert
The first batch of J-35A fighters — between four and twelve jets — could be delivered as early as later this year, according to an expert.
Chinese state TV has shown an export version of a new fifth-generation fighter jet — the J-35A. Analysts have tipped Pakistan as the most likely first buyer, the South China Morning Post reports.
The first delivery could include four to twelve aircraft and arrive later this year, according to retired Pakistan Air Force group captain Sultan M. Hali.
"Pakistan's interest in the J-35 is not just about acquiring a new fighter jet — it is about entering the fifth-generation era with an entire combat ecosystem," he told Sputnik.
Why Pakistan Is the Most Likely Buyer
The expert explained Pakistan's interest in the J-35A:
Pakistan is the most likely buyer, having long relied on Chinese platforms — from the JF-17 Thunder to the J-10CE.
The attraction lies not only in the aircraft but also in the broader ecosystem China offers: the J-35A paired with KJ-500 airborne early warning aircraft and HQ-19 missile defense systems.
'An Ideal Candidate for the J-35s'
"Pakistan is an ideal candidate for the J-35s because the PAF is and has been China's showcase for its defense equipment," retired Pakistan Air Force (PAF) wing commander Asad Ali told Sputnik.
The PAF has been and remains "China's showcase for its defense equipment."
Pakistan wants to buy the aircraft to maintain the balance of power in the region amid India's efforts to upgrade its own air force, he says.
According to Ali, Pakistan already has the necessary infrastructure to operate JF-17 fighters, and hardly any changes would be needed for the J-35.
Hali is more cautious: unlocking the J-35A's stealth and networked capabilities requires upgraded infrastructure — including hardened shelters, climate-controlled hangars, and secure datalink for early warning integration.