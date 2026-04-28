https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/pakistani-navys-hangor-class-submarines-a-new-era-in-undersea-warfare-1124057453.html
Pakistani Navy’s Hangor-Class Submarines: A New Era in Undersea Warfare
Pakistani Navy’s Hangor-Class Submarines: A New Era in Undersea Warfare
Sputnik International
The third-generation vessels are based on the Chinese Type 039A, and will replace ageing French Agosta 90B-class submarines.
2026-04-28T14:53+0000
2026-04-28T14:53+0000
2026-04-28T14:53+0000
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The Pakistani Navy will soon commission a new type of submarine – the Hangor class. The country will receive eight of the boats, four built in China and four in Pakistan. What Makes the Hangor-class Different? The class represents a completely new generation of submarines for Pakistan. The third-generation vessels are based on the Chinese Type 039A or Yuan design, and will replace ageing French Agosta 90B-class submarines. New engines: The key technological breakthrough is the Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) system, which lets the submarine stay submerged for weeks without surfacing to recharge its batteries — making it far more stealthy than traditional diesel-electric types. Stealth design: The boat has advanced stealth technologies that significantly reduce its acoustic signature. Nuclear deterrence: The submarines have been built to carry Babur-III cruise missiles with nuclear warheads, making the Hangor-class a crucial component of Pakistan’s naval nuclear triad. Delivery Schedule The first Chinese-built submarine is scheduled for delivery this year. It has already been launched and is undergoing sea trials. The remaining Chinese-built boats will enter service with the Pakistani Navy by 2028. The four domestically-made submarines are being built at the Karachi Shipyard under a technology transfer program. They are expected to be launched in 2030 and delivered to the fleet by 2032. Strategic and Industrial Significance The technology transfer allows Pakistan to improve on the basic design and systems according to local conditions, the expert said. That is important not only for the armed forces but also for Pakistani industry, he explained. "Submarine building is phenomenal in industrial capacity because it is associated with so many other industries," Shah said. Many orders are outsourced to the private sector, boosting industrial capacity. Shah noted that Pakistan was the first country in the region to use submarines. The Pakistani Navy needs modern ships and submarines to accomplish its many missions, he added.
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Pakistani Navy’s Hangor-Class Submarines: A New Era in Undersea Warfare
The third-generation vessels are based on the Chinese Type 039A, and will replace ageing French Agosta 90B-class submarines.
The Pakistani Navy will soon commission a new type of submarine – the Hangor class.
The country will receive eight of the boats, four built in China and four in Pakistan.
What Makes the Hangor-class Different?
The class represents a completely new generation of submarines for Pakistan.
The third-generation vessels are based on the Chinese Type 039A or Yuan design, and will replace ageing French Agosta 90B-class submarines.
New engines: The key technological breakthrough is the Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) system, which lets the submarine stay submerged for weeks without surfacing to recharge its batteries — making it far more stealthy than traditional diesel-electric types.
Stealth design: The boat has advanced stealth technologies that significantly reduce its acoustic signature.
Nuclear deterrence: The submarines have been built to carry Babur-III cruise missiles with nuclear warheads, making the Hangor-class a crucial component of Pakistan’s naval nuclear triad.
The first Chinese-built submarine is scheduled for delivery this year. It has already been launched and is undergoing sea trials.
The remaining Chinese-built boats will enter service with the Pakistani Navy by 2028.
The four domestically-made submarines are being built at the Karachi Shipyard under a technology transfer program.
They are expected to be launched in 2030 and delivered to the fleet by 2032.
Strategic and Industrial Significance
"The significance of the construction of these submarines in Pakistan is great because it will happen with transfer of technology," retired Pakistani navy rear admiral Faisal Shah told Sputnik.
The technology transfer allows Pakistan to improve on the basic design and systems according to local conditions, the expert said.
That is important not only for the armed forces but also for Pakistani industry, he explained.
"Submarine building is phenomenal in industrial capacity because it is associated with so many other industries," Shah said.
Many orders are outsourced to the private sector, boosting industrial capacity.
Shah noted that Pakistan was the first country in the region to use submarines.
"Pakistan has sea lines of communication coming from different parts of the world, so it has to guard them," Shah stressed. "It has to guard its territorial sovereignty and integrity and secure maritime trade — 90% of all trade for Pakistan comes via sea routes, including more than 80% of all energy resources."
The Pakistani Navy needs modern ships and submarines to accomplish its many missions, he added.