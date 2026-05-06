https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/cargo-ship-cgm-san-antonio-attacked-in-middle-east---report-1124083522.html

Cargo Ship CGM San Antonio Attacked in Middle East - Report

Cargo Ship CGM San Antonio Attacked in Middle East - Report

Sputnik International

The cargo vessel CGM San Antonio came under attack in the Middle East on May 5, resulting in injuries among its crew, CBS reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.

2026-05-06T05:49+0000

2026-05-06T05:49+0000

2026-05-06T05:49+0000

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The vessel, identified as CGM San Antonio and owned by a French company, was struck by a possible land-attack cruise missile in the Persian Gulf late Tuesday evening local time, the report said. Several crew members were injured. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that a cargo ship had been struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, but without disclosing its name. At noon, the vessel was located near Dubai, but its subsequent course could not be tracked, CBS reported. On May 3, US President Donald Trump announced "Project Freedom," an operation to assist vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz seeking to leave. He later announced a temporary pause in the vessel escort mission.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/trump-pauses-project-freedom-keeps-hormuz-blockade-in-force-1124083244.html

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