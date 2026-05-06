https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/pakistans-energy-crunch-creates-opening-for-russian-lng-financial-analyst-1124085450.html

Pakistan's Energy Crunch Creates Opening for Russian LNG: Financial Analyst

Pakistan's Energy Crunch Creates Opening for Russian LNG: Financial Analyst

Sputnik International

Pakistan is scrambling to buy two shiploads of LNG on short notice, scheduling delivery for mid- and late May, because of extreme heat and power shortages... 06.05.2026, Sputnik International

2026-05-06T15:56+0000

2026-05-06T15:56+0000

2026-05-06T15:56+0000

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pakistan

russia

luga

sputnik

gazprom

liquefied natural gas (lng)

lpg

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The current moment opens a strategic window of opportunity for cooperation between Russia and Pakistan in the gas sector, Syed Javed Hassan, a Pakistani financial analyst and former chairman of the Economic Advisory Group, told Sputnik.State-owned Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has made an urgent tender for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries scheduled for May 12 to 14 and May 24 to 26, amid rising temperatures and power shortages.Few BiddersThe spot tender is Pakistan's second foray into the market in several weeks, Hassan explained."The field of participants is narrow: in late April, the entire competitive landscape consisted of TotalEnergies, Vitol, and OQ Trading," he said. "Four bids for three cargoes are not a market-clearing mechanism – they are a bottleneck revealing itself."The domestic implications are severe: LNG costs are approaching $23 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), straining the debt system, he stressed.Hormuz Strait Disruption Exposes Qatar DependenceThe Strait of Hormuz disruption has laid bare Pakistan's dependence on Qatari LNG routed through the maritime bottleneck.Russia has lost most of its European gas markets and is looking for Asian alternatives, he noted."Pakistan's initial imports of discounted Russian crude in 2023 established a template – limited volumes, non-dollar settlement and careful calibration to avoid financial disruption."2025 TalksBy the November 2025 session of the bilateral intergovernmental commission, both sides had broadened the debate to include LNG, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and technical cooperation.Russia has sought to anchor the relationship in long-term supply via the proposed Ust-Luga LNG terminal linked to Russian gas firm Gazprom.But structural constraints have made it a source of delay rather than delivery, the expert said.Sanctions as LimitsUS sanctions turn delays into threats to Russian LNG infrastructure, while EU sanctions make shipping and terminal services more difficult.Most critically, secondary sanctions loom over Russia's trading partners. For Pakistan, still under special International Monetary Fund measures and dependent on US dollar clearing, that is a binding constraint on government and banking deals, the expert stressed.Short-Term Steps, Long-Term InfrastructureSteps can be taken in the short term – not in LNG, but in other hydrocarbon fuels.Russia exports crude oil and LPG at a discount through alternative channels to keep the energy trade moving.Oil and LPG do not need new regasification infrastructure, avoid sanctioned LNG terminals, and can be scaled up without destabilizing Pakistan's external financing position.But infrastructure remains key to future expansion.The long-discussed Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline – a 1,100-kilometer artery from Port Qasim to Lahore – could transform domestic LNG supply.Yet the project has run into delays, renegotiation and finance problems.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/indonesia-considers-potential-imports-of-russian-lng-1124084433.html

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