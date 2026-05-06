https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/indonesia-considers-potential-imports-of-russian-lng-1124084433.html
Indonesia Considers Potential Imports of Russian LNG
Indonesia Considers Potential Imports of Russian LNG
Sputnik International
After reaching an agreement on the supply of 150 million barrels of Russian oil, Indonesia is also considering the potential import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, the country’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia said.
2026-05-06T13:25+0000
2026-05-06T13:25+0000
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“On oil, the agreement is already in place. As for LNG, the potential exists,” the minister told journalists in Jakarta.According to him, Jakarta is currently focused primarily on ensuring the stability of national energy supplies amid the prolonged crisis in the Middle East and growing threats to global supply chains.Earlier, Lahadalia said Russian oil would arrive in Indonesia “in the near future” under agreements reached following talks between Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The total volume of supplies will amount to 150 million barrels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/russian-lng-exports-to-china-rise-to-record-high-1123344959.html
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Indonesia Considers Potential Imports of Russian LNG
After reaching an agreement on the supply of 150 million barrels of Russian oil, Indonesia is also considering the potential import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, the country’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia said.
“On oil, the agreement is already in place. As for LNG, the potential exists,” the minister told journalists in Jakarta.
According to him, Jakarta is currently focused primarily on ensuring the stability of national energy supplies amid the prolonged crisis in the Middle East and growing threats to global supply chains.
Earlier, Lahadalia said Russian oil
would arrive in Indonesia “in the near future” under agreements reached following talks between Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The total volume of supplies will amount to 150 million barrels.
22 December 2025, 11:30 GMT