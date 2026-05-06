https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/russian-foreign-ministry-sends-note-about-kievs-threats-to-diplomatic-missions-1124086309.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Sends Note to Diplomatic Missions About Kiev's Threats

Russian Foreign Ministry Sends Note to Diplomatic Missions About Kiev's Threats

Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent a note to all accredited diplomatic missions regarding Zelensky's threats to strike Moscow on Victory Day, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

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Moscow is not acting from a position of aggression but from a position of inevitable response to Ukraine's aggression, Zakharova said, urging other countries to take the Russian Defense Ministry's statement about Kiev's threats and Moscow's possible response very seriously. If EU countries think they can "silence" Zelensky's public threats, they are sorely mistaken, Zakharova added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/ukraine-breaks-own-ceasefire-to-make-itself-victim-of-russia---experts-1124086101.html

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Russia calls for evacuation of foreign diplomatic personnel from Kiev ahead of possible retaliatory strikes Sputnik International Russia calls for evacuation of foreign diplomatic personnel from Kiev ahead of possible retaliatory strikes 2026-05-06T18:41+0000 true PT1M15S

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