https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/russian-foreign-ministry-sends-note-about-kievs-threats-to-diplomatic-missions-1124086309.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Sends Note to Diplomatic Missions About Kiev's Threats
Russian Foreign Ministry Sends Note to Diplomatic Missions About Kiev's Threats
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent a note to all accredited diplomatic missions regarding Zelensky's threats to strike Moscow on Victory Day, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
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Moscow is not acting from a position of aggression but from a position of inevitable response to Ukraine's aggression, Zakharova said, urging other countries to take the Russian Defense Ministry's statement about Kiev's threats and Moscow's possible response very seriously. If EU countries think they can "silence" Zelensky's public threats, they are sorely mistaken, Zakharova added.
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Russia calls for evacuation of foreign diplomatic personnel from Kiev ahead of possible retaliatory strikes
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Russia calls for evacuation of foreign diplomatic personnel from Kiev ahead of possible retaliatory strikes
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Russian Foreign Ministry Sends Note to Diplomatic Missions About Kiev's Threats
18:41 GMT 06.05.2026 (Updated: 19:34 GMT 06.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent a note to all accredited diplomatic missions regarding Zelensky's threats to strike Moscow on Victory Day, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"The Russian Foreign Ministry informs that a note containing the following content has been sent to all foreign diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations accredited with the Foreign Ministry," Zakharova said in a statement.
Moscow is not acting from a position of aggression but from a position of inevitable response to Ukraine's aggression, Zakharova said, urging other countries to take the Russian Defense Ministry's statement about Kiev's threats and Moscow's possible response very seriously.
If EU countries think they can "silence" Zelensky's public threats, they are sorely mistaken, Zakharova added.