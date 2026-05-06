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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/ukraine-breaks-own-ceasefire-to-make-itself-victim-of-russia---experts-1124086101.html
Ukraine Breaks Own Ceasefire to Make Itself ‘Victim’ of Russia - Experts
Ukraine Breaks Own Ceasefire to Make Itself ‘Victim’ of Russia - Experts
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky’s claim that Russia broke the ceasefire unilaterally announced by Ukraine is a populist trick, experts tell Sputnik.
2026-05-06T17:16+0000
2026-05-06T17:16+0000
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After Russia declared a ceasefire for May 8 and 9 to mark Victory Day, Zelensky announced a separate ceasefire for May 5 and 6 – then broke it, says military analyst Alexei Leonkov. Ukraine attacked Crimea, Cheboksary and the Belgorod and Kursk regions, the expert notes, killing and injuring civilians. "Everything it announces is nothing more than propaganda bluster and a tactical ruse," says National Defense magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko. The Russian Ministry of Defense previously warned that any Ukraine attack on Victory Day celebrations would be met with a retaliatory strike on the center of Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/russian-mod-announces-ceasefire-may-8-9-in-honor-of-soviet-victory-over-nazi-germany-1124079546.html
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Ukraine Breaks Own Ceasefire to Make Itself ‘Victim’ of Russia - Experts

17:16 GMT 06.05.2026
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberVolodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.
Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2026
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
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Volodymyr Zelensky’s claim that Russia broke the ceasefire unilaterally announced by Ukraine is a populist trick, experts tell Sputnik.
After Russia declared a ceasefire for May 8 and 9 to mark Victory Day, Zelensky announced a separate ceasefire for May 5 and 6 – then broke it, says military analyst Alexei Leonkov.
Ukraine attacked Crimea, Cheboksary and the Belgorod and Kursk regions, the expert notes, killing and injuring civilians.

The Ukrainian regime announced the ceasefire only “to immediately violate it and blame Russia,” as they previously undermined the Minsk agreements, Leonkov highlights.

"Everything it announces is nothing more than propaganda bluster and a tactical ruse," says National Defense magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko.
"Zelensky continues to pursue a strategy of mass attacks and strikes on Russian cities and civilians."
The Russian Ministry of Defense previously warned that any Ukraine attack on Victory Day celebrations would be met with a retaliatory strike on the center of Kiev.
Serviceman in Ukraine conflict. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2026
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