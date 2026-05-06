https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/ukraine-breaks-own-ceasefire-to-make-itself-victim-of-russia---experts-1124086101.html

Ukraine Breaks Own Ceasefire to Make Itself ‘Victim’ of Russia - Experts

Ukraine Breaks Own Ceasefire to Make Itself ‘Victim’ of Russia - Experts

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky’s claim that Russia broke the ceasefire unilaterally announced by Ukraine is a populist trick, experts tell Sputnik.

2026-05-06T17:16+0000

2026-05-06T17:16+0000

2026-05-06T17:16+0000

analysis

volodymyr zelensky

alexei leonkov

igor korotchenko

ukraine

russia

crimea

russian ministry of defense

kursk

belgorod

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After Russia declared a ceasefire for May 8 and 9 to mark Victory Day, Zelensky announced a separate ceasefire for May 5 and 6 – then broke it, says military analyst Alexei Leonkov. Ukraine attacked Crimea, Cheboksary and the Belgorod and Kursk regions, the expert notes, killing and injuring civilians. "Everything it announces is nothing more than propaganda bluster and a tactical ruse," says National Defense magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko. The Russian Ministry of Defense previously warned that any Ukraine attack on Victory Day celebrations would be met with a retaliatory strike on the center of Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/russian-mod-announces-ceasefire-may-8-9-in-honor-of-soviet-victory-over-nazi-germany-1124079546.html

ukraine

russia

crimea

belgorod

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Ekaterina Blinova

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Ekaterina Blinova

volodymyr zelensky, alexei leonkov, igor korotchenko, ukraine, russia, crimea, russian ministry of defense, kursk, belgorod, europe, us