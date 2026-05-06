https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/trump-says-will-end-operation-epic-fury-if-iran-agrees-to-terms-of-united-states-1124084311.html
Trump Says Will End Operation Epic Fury If Iran Agrees to Terms of United States
Trump Says Will End Operation Epic Fury If Iran Agrees to Terms of United States
Sputnik International
The United States will end the Operation Epic Fury if Iran agrees to the terms put forward by Washington, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
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"Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before," Trump wrote on Truth Social.Earlier, Axios reported, citing US officials, that the US and Iran are nearing a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and establish a framework for future nuclear talks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/trump-pauses-project-freedom-keeps-hormuz-blockade-in-force-1124083244.html
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Trump Says Will End Operation Epic Fury If Iran Agrees to Terms of United States
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States will end the Operation Epic Fury if Iran agrees to the terms put forward by Washington, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
"Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Earlier, Axios reported, citing US officials, that the US and Iran are nearing a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and establish a framework for future nuclear talks.