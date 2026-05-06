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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/trump-says-will-end-operation-epic-fury-if-iran-agrees-to-terms-of-united-states-1124084311.html
Trump Says Will End Operation Epic Fury If Iran Agrees to Terms of United States
Trump Says Will End Operation Epic Fury If Iran Agrees to Terms of United States
Sputnik International
The United States will end the Operation Epic Fury if Iran agrees to the terms put forward by Washington, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
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"Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before," Trump wrote on Truth Social.Earlier, Axios reported, citing US officials, that the US and Iran are nearing a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and establish a framework for future nuclear talks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/trump-pauses-project-freedom-keeps-hormuz-blockade-in-force-1124083244.html
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Trump Says Will End Operation Epic Fury If Iran Agrees to Terms of United States

12:01 GMT 06.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States will end the Operation Epic Fury if Iran agrees to the terms put forward by Washington, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
"Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Earlier, Axios reported, citing US officials, that the US and Iran are nearing a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and establish a framework for future nuclear talks.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Pauses Project Freedom, Keeps Hormuz Blockade in Force
03:27 GMT
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