https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/ukraine-loses-up-to-1125-soldiers-to-russian-forces-in-past-day---mod-1124084028.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 1,125 Soldiers to Russian Forces in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine Loses Up to 1,125 Soldiers to Russian Forces in Past Day - MoD

Sputnik International

Ukraine lost up to 290 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-05-06T09:42+0000

2026-05-06T09:42+0000

2026-05-06T10:49+0000

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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted up to 290 military personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, seven vehicles, two multiple rocket launchers, four artillery pieces and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 280 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 130 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The Russian air defense forces shot down 12 guided aerial bombs, one US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system projectile, and 605 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/russian-forces-liberate-settlement-of-miropolye-in-sumy-region-1124073823.html

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