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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/ukraine-loses-up-to-1125-soldiers-to-russian-forces-in-past-day---mod-1124084028.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 1,125 Soldiers to Russian Forces in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 1,125 Soldiers to Russian Forces in Past Day - MoD
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost up to 290 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-05-06T09:42+0000
2026-05-06T10:49+0000
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted up to 290 military personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, seven vehicles, two multiple rocket launchers, four artillery pieces and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 280 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 130 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The Russian air defense forces shot down 12 guided aerial bombs, one US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system projectile, and 605 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry said.
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Ukraine Loses Up to 1,125 Soldiers to Russian Forces in Past Day - MoD

09:42 GMT 06.05.2026 (Updated: 10:49 GMT 06.05.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost up to 290 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted up to 290 military personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, seven vehicles, two multiple rocket launchers, four artillery pieces and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 280 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 130 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
The Russian air defense forces shot down 12 guided aerial bombs, one US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system projectile, and 605 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry said.
Russian snipers of the special-purpose unit of the Battlegroup Tsentr move to a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Miropolye in Sumy Region
2 May, 09:53 GMT
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