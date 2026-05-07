https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/pakistani-trade-plans-strategic-central-asian-route-1124090287.html

Pakistani Trade Plans: Strategic Central Asian Route

Pakistani Trade Plans: Strategic Central Asian Route

Sputnik International

Pakistan is seeking to broaden the Quadrilateral Transit Trade Agreement by adding Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Such an expansion would allow these landlocked Central Asian nations to reach Pakistani seaports.

2026-05-07T15:31+0000

2026-05-07T15:31+0000

2026-05-07T15:31+0000

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Pakistani Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, said he held talks to expand the Quadrilateral Transit Trade Agreement (QTTA) to include Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.Tajikistan asked to join China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan in the scheme in 2017, with Pakistani backing.Joining the deal would give the landlocked Central Asian countries access to Pakistani ports.Strategy versus Efficiency"The idea behind bringing in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan is to give the QTTA strategic weight," Syed Ali Ehsan, Chief Development Officer at the Policy Research Institute of Market Economy, told Sputnik.While neither the shortest nor the cheapest route, it reduces Pakistani dependence on Afghanistan and gives Islamabad leverage in regional politics."Pakistan will have bargaining power in regional politics," Dr. Aneel Salman, Professor of Economics and Chair of Economic Security at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), told Sputnik, calling the QTTA "the second-best corridor."Salman said that while Pakistani trade with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan is relatively small, their membership would help avoid losses caused by closures of the Afghan border — which can reach $177 million per month.Barriers to IntegrationBut first, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan must overcome infrastructure and bureaucratic problems.The route’s bottleneck is the Khunjerab Pass, through which the Karakoram Highway — the world's highest-altitude road — passes."That whole area requires a lot of improved infrastructure, because it is a high-altitude terrain with frequent landslides, and it is not operational all year round due to snow in winter months," Ehsan notes.He says the critically important Sost-Khunjerab dry port also needs modernization.Customs procedures must be standardized, and trucks found to cover several thousand kilometers to reach southern Pakistani ports."Another aspect to look at is the rail and road imbalance," Salman says. "The freight on the north side is mostly road-heavy, but we need rail modernization."Insurance, finance, and tariffs are also serious issues."If all the infrastructure is funded, I see this corridor taking around five to eight years to become operational," Salman predicts.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/new-trade-corridor-activated-kyrgyz-truck-reaches-pakistan-1124034645.html

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