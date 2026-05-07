https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/poland-ready-to-host-us-troops-withdrawn-from-germany----1124087185.html

Poland Ready to Host US Troops Withdrawn From Germany

Poland Ready to Host US Troops Withdrawn From Germany

Sputnik International

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell earlier confirmed that the Department of War plans to withdraw 5,000 US troops from Germany over the next six to 12 months.

2026-05-07T07:47+0000

2026-05-07T07:47+0000

2026-05-07T07:52+0000

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Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that he will try to persuade US counterpart Donald Trump to keep the forces in Europe.He added that Poland is already in talks to increase the current 10,000-strong US presence.Poland is ready to provide the US military with its "bases and ranges, warehouses for equipment and weapons, logistics infrastructure, as well as to bear part of the costs associated with the deployment of the contingent, including the maintenance of facilities, energy supply and ensuring the daily activities of units," the source added.Trump earlier announced plans to reduce a US military contingent in Germany by more than 5,000 people.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/poland-refuses-to-hand-over-patriot-systems-to-us---defense-minister-1123924327.html

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