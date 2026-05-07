https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/poland-ready-to-host-us-troops-withdrawn-from-germany----1124087185.html
Poland Ready to Host US Troops Withdrawn From Germany
Poland Ready to Host US Troops Withdrawn From Germany
Sputnik International
Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell earlier confirmed that the Department of War plans to withdraw 5,000 US troops from Germany over the next six to 12 months.
2026-05-07T07:47+0000
2026-05-07T07:47+0000
2026-05-07T07:52+0000
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Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that he will try to persuade US counterpart Donald Trump to keep the forces in Europe.He added that Poland is already in talks to increase the current 10,000-strong US presence.Poland is ready to provide the US military with its "bases and ranges, warehouses for equipment and weapons, logistics infrastructure, as well as to bear part of the costs associated with the deployment of the contingent, including the maintenance of facilities, energy supply and ensuring the daily activities of units," the source added.Trump earlier announced plans to reduce a US military contingent in Germany by more than 5,000 people.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/poland-refuses-to-hand-over-patriot-systems-to-us---defense-minister-1123924327.html
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Poland Ready to Host US Troops Withdrawn From Germany
07:47 GMT 07.05.2026 (Updated: 07:52 GMT 07.05.2026)
Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell earlier confirmed to RIA Novosti that the Department of War plans to withdraw 5,000 US troops from Germany over the next six to 12 months.
Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that he will try to persuade US counterpart Donald Trump to keep the forces in Europe.
He added that Poland is already in talks to increase the current 10,000-strong US presence.
Earlier, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told RIA Novosti that "the Polish side is ready to provide the necessary infrastructure and financial support for the deployment of US troops."
Poland is ready to provide the US military with its "bases and ranges, warehouses for equipment and weapons, logistics infrastructure, as well as to bear part of the costs associated with the deployment of the contingent, including the maintenance of facilities, energy supply and ensuring the daily activities of units," the source added.
Trump earlier announced plans to reduce a US military contingent in Germany by more than 5,000 people.