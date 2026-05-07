https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/russian-air-defenses-knock-out-four-drones-approaching-moscow---mayor-1124087416.html

Russian Air Defenses Knock Out Four Drones Approaching Moscow - Mayor

Russian Air Defenses Knock Out Four Drones Approaching Moscow - Mayor

Sputnik International

Russian air defense systems have destroyed four drones flying toward Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

2026-05-07T07:00+0000

2026-05-07T07:00+0000

2026-05-07T08:03+0000

russia

sergei sobyanin

volodymyr zelensky

moscow

russia

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/14/1123867712_0:34:1180:698_1920x0_80_0_0_fe3b321091903063994b99e1c4413a8f.jpg

"Four UAVs were destroyed by the Defense Ministry's air defense system. Emergency services specialists are working at the crash site," Sobyanin wrote on Max.On Monday, Volodymyr Zelensky threatened to attack the May 9 parade in Moscow dedicated to the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War. Later in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that, in accordance with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a ceasefire would be declared from May 8-9, adding that the Russian army would launch a massive missile attack on the center of Kiev in case of Ukraine's attempts to disrupt the Victory Day celebrations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/ukraine-breaks-own-ceasefire-to-make-itself-victim-of-russia---experts-1124086101.html

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergei sobyanin, volodymyr zelensky, moscow, russia, russian defense ministry