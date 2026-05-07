https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/russian-air-defenses-knock-out-four-drones-approaching-moscow---mayor-1124087416.html
Russian Air Defenses Knock Out Four Drones Approaching Moscow - Mayor
Russian Air Defenses Knock Out Four Drones Approaching Moscow - Mayor
Sputnik International
Russian air defense systems have destroyed four drones flying toward Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.
2026-05-07T07:00+0000
2026-05-07T07:00+0000
2026-05-07T08:03+0000
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"Four UAVs were destroyed by the Defense Ministry's air defense system. Emergency services specialists are working at the crash site," Sobyanin wrote on Max.On Monday, Volodymyr Zelensky threatened to attack the May 9 parade in Moscow dedicated to the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War. Later in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that, in accordance with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a ceasefire would be declared from May 8-9, adding that the Russian army would launch a massive missile attack on the center of Kiev in case of Ukraine's attempts to disrupt the Victory Day celebrations.
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Russian Air Defenses Knock Out Four Drones Approaching Moscow - Mayor
07:00 GMT 07.05.2026 (Updated: 08:03 GMT 07.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems have destroyed four drones flying toward Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.
"Four UAVs were destroyed by the Defense Ministry's air defense system. Emergency services specialists are working at the crash site," Sobyanin wrote on Max.
On Monday, Volodymyr Zelensky threatened to attack the May 9 parade in Moscow dedicated to the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War. Later in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that, in accordance with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a ceasefire
would be declared from May 8-9, adding that the Russian army would launch a massive missile attack on the center of Kiev in case of Ukraine's attempts to disrupt the Victory Day celebrations.