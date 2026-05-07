https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/us-plans-to-restart-project-freedom-this-week---reports-1124091033.html

US Plans to Restart Project Freedom This Week - Reports

US Plans to Restart Project Freedom This Week - Reports

Sputnik International

US Plans to Restart Project Freedom This Week - Reports

2026-05-07T18:01+0000

2026-05-07T18:01+0000

2026-05-07T18:01+0000

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strait of hormuz

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On Sunday evening, US President Donald Trump announced Project Freedom to assist ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz and seeking to leave it. On Tuesday, the president decided to pause the operation for a short period of time to see whether the peace deal with Iran can be achieved.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/trump-pauses-project-freedom-keeps-hormuz-blockade-in-force-1124083244.html

strait of hormuz

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