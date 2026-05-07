https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/us-plans-to-restart-project-freedom-this-week---reports-1124091033.html
US Plans to Restart Project Freedom This Week - Reports
US Plans to Restart Project Freedom This Week - Reports
Sputnik International
US Plans to Restart Project Freedom This Week - Reports
2026-05-07T18:01+0000
2026-05-07T18:01+0000
2026-05-07T18:01+0000
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On Sunday evening, US President Donald Trump announced Project Freedom to assist ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz and seeking to leave it. On Tuesday, the president decided to pause the operation for a short period of time to see whether the peace deal with Iran can be achieved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/trump-pauses-project-freedom-keeps-hormuz-blockade-in-force-1124083244.html
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US Plans to Restart Project Freedom This Week - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is looking to restart Project Freedom this week after Saudi Arabia and Kuwait lifted restrictions on US access to military bases and airspace, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
On Sunday evening, US President Donald Trump announced Project Freedom to assist ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz and seeking to leave it. On Tuesday, the president decided to pause the operation for a short period of time to see whether the peace deal with Iran can be achieved.