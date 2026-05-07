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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/us-plans-to-restart-project-freedom-this-week---reports-1124091033.html
US Plans to Restart Project Freedom This Week - Reports
US Plans to Restart Project Freedom This Week - Reports
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US Plans to Restart Project Freedom This Week - Reports
2026-05-07T18:01+0000
2026-05-07T18:01+0000
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On Sunday evening, US President Donald Trump announced Project Freedom to assist ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz and seeking to leave it. On Tuesday, the president decided to pause the operation for a short period of time to see whether the peace deal with Iran can be achieved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/trump-pauses-project-freedom-keeps-hormuz-blockade-in-force-1124083244.html
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US Plans to Restart Project Freedom This Week - Reports

18:01 GMT 07.05.2026
© AP Photo / Asghar BesharatiTankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran, April 18, 2026.
Tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran, April 18, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2026
© AP Photo / Asghar Besharati
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is looking to restart Project Freedom this week after Saudi Arabia and Kuwait lifted restrictions on US access to military bases and airspace, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
On Sunday evening, US President Donald Trump announced Project Freedom to assist ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz and seeking to leave it. On Tuesday, the president decided to pause the operation for a short period of time to see whether the peace deal with Iran can be achieved.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Pauses Project Freedom, Keeps Hormuz Blockade in Force
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