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Fico Lays Wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow
Fico Lays Wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow
Sputnik International
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall after arriving in Moscow on Friday to participate in Victory Day celebrations.
2026-05-08T16:20+0000
2026-05-08T16:22+0000
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Fico laid a wreath of red carnations, adjusting the ribbons of the white, blue, and red tricolor. He and his delegation then observed a moment of silence in memory of the soldiers who died on the front lines of the Great Patriotic War.
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Slovak PM Fico lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow
Sputnik International
Slovak PM Fico lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow
2026-05-08T16:20+0000
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Fico Lays Wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow

16:20 GMT 08.05.2026 (Updated: 16:22 GMT 08.05.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall after arriving in Moscow on Friday to participate in Victory Day celebrations.
Fico laid a wreath of red carnations, adjusting the ribbons of the white, blue, and red tricolor. He and his delegation then observed a moment of silence in memory of the soldiers who died on the front lines of the Great Patriotic War.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
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