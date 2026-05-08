https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/fico-lays-wreath-at-tomb-of-unknown-soldier-in-moscow-1124096898.html
Fico Lays Wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow
Fico Lays Wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow
Sputnik International
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall after arriving in Moscow on Friday to participate in Victory Day celebrations.
2026-05-08T16:20+0000
2026-05-08T16:20+0000
2026-05-08T16:22+0000
world
kremlin
robert fico
russia
moscow
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/08/1124097034_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_04abec47b29c43f4fab7d3158958e29c.jpg
Fico laid a wreath of red carnations, adjusting the ribbons of the white, blue, and red tricolor. He and his delegation then observed a moment of silence in memory of the soldiers who died on the front lines of the Great Patriotic War.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/putin-ready-to-negotiate-with-everyone-eu-initiated-curtailment-of-relations---kremlin-1124093206.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/08/1124097034_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_de19616eb6260f8b061d11ac454a9091.jpg
Slovak PM Fico lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow
Sputnik International
Slovak PM Fico lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow
2026-05-08T16:20+0000
true
PT0M33S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kremlin, robert fico, russia, moscow
kremlin, robert fico, russia, moscow
Fico Lays Wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow
16:20 GMT 08.05.2026 (Updated: 16:22 GMT 08.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall after arriving in Moscow on Friday to participate in Victory Day celebrations.
Fico laid a wreath of red carnations, adjusting the ribbons of the white, blue, and red tricolor. He and his delegation then observed a moment of silence in memory of the soldiers who died on the front lines of the Great Patriotic War.