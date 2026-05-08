https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/fico-lays-wreath-at-tomb-of-unknown-soldier-in-moscow-1124096898.html

Fico Lays Wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow

Fico Lays Wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow

Sputnik International

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall after arriving in Moscow on Friday to participate in Victory Day celebrations.

2026-05-08T16:20+0000

2026-05-08T16:20+0000

2026-05-08T16:22+0000

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Fico laid a wreath of red carnations, adjusting the ribbons of the white, blue, and red tricolor. He and his delegation then observed a moment of silence in memory of the soldiers who died on the front lines of the Great Patriotic War.

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Slovak PM Fico lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow Sputnik International Slovak PM Fico lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow 2026-05-08T16:20+0000 true PT0M33S

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