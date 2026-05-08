https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/putin-ready-to-negotiate-with-everyone-eu-initiated-curtailment-of-relations---kremlin-1124093206.html

Putin Ready to Negotiate With Everyone, EU Initiated Curtailment of Relations - Kremlin

Putin Ready to Negotiate With Everyone, EU Initiated Curtailment of Relations - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to negotiate with everyone, and Russia was not the initiator of the curtailment of relations with the European Union, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-05-08T10:12+0000

2026-05-08T10:12+0000

2026-05-08T10:23+0000

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russia

kremlin

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

european union (eu)

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"Putin is ready to negotiate with everyone. He has repeatedly said this, the Russian side was not the initiator of the curtailment of our relations to zero. It was Brussels and individual European capitals that initiated this," Peskov told reporters in response to a question about whether Putin had received requests for negotiations with the European Union and whether the head of state was ready for contacts with the EU. After the position taken by the Europeans, Russia will not initiate contacts itself, Peskov said. On Victory Day ParadeMoscow did not revoke the accreditation of foreign media for the Victory Day Parade on the Red Square in Moscow, Peskov said.The Kremlin will host a reception on May 9 for the heads of state invited to the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Peskov said.The reception would be no different from the usual ones, he added.The number of journalists who will cover the Victory Day parade on Red Square is limited due to the format of the parade this year, Peskov said.Russian and international media will attend the Victory Day Parade, Peskov added.There will be no restrictions on receiving a video signal for the media from the Victory Day Parade, the spokesman added.On UkraineThe Ukrainian attacks on peaceful infrastructure, homes and individuals are a manifestation of the terrorist nature of the Ukraine's authorities, Peskov said.On Restrictions in AirspaceThe Russian Transport Ministry is assessing the consequences of restrictions in the airspace in the south of Russia, Peskov said.On International Olympic Committee SanctionsMoscow is disappointed with the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to maintain sanctions against Russian athletes, Peskov said.Russia will continue its dialogue with the IOC on the return of its athletes to the international sports arena, the spokesman added.

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russia, kremlin, dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, european union (eu)