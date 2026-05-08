Putin Ready to Negotiate With Everyone, EU Initiated Curtailment of Relations - Kremlin
10:12 GMT 08.05.2026 (Updated: 10:23 GMT 08.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoA view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to negotiate with everyone, and Russia was not the initiator of the curtailment of relations with the European Union, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"Putin is ready to negotiate with everyone. He has repeatedly said this, the Russian side was not the initiator of the curtailment of our relations to zero. It was Brussels and individual European capitals that initiated this," Peskov told reporters in response to a question about whether Putin had received requests for negotiations with the European Union and whether the head of state was ready for contacts with the EU.
After the position taken by the Europeans, Russia will not initiate contacts itself, Peskov said.
"We will be ready to move forward in our dialogue as much as the Europeans are ready," Peskov said.
On Victory Day Parade
Moscow did not revoke the accreditation of foreign media for the Victory Day Parade on the Red Square in Moscow, Peskov said.
"No, Spiegel is giving incorrect information, false information — that is how we can state it," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about whether the Kremlin had revoked accreditation for foreign media for the Victory Day Parade.
The Kremlin will host a reception on May 9 for the heads of state invited to the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Peskov said.
"Tomorrow, on May 9, a reception is scheduled in the Kremlin for the heads of state delegations invited to the military parade," Peskov told reporters.
The reception would be no different from the usual ones, he added.
The number of journalists who will cover the Victory Day parade on Red Square is limited due to the format of the parade this year, Peskov said.
"The number of journalists who will attend the parade is limited, but no one's accreditation has been revoked," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the coverage of the Victory Day Parade on the Red Square.
Russian and international media will attend the Victory Day Parade, Peskov added.
There will be no restrictions on receiving a video signal for the media from the Victory Day Parade, the spokesman added.
On Ukraine
The Ukrainian attacks on peaceful infrastructure, homes and individuals are a manifestation of the terrorist nature of the Ukraine's authorities, Peskov said.
"The Ukrainian regime continues to strike at peaceful infrastructure, civilian infrastructure, peaceful homes, and just individual citizens. This is a manifestation of the terrorist nature of the Ukrainian regime," Peskov told reporters.
On Restrictions in Airspace
The Russian Transport Ministry is assessing the consequences of restrictions in the airspace in the south of Russia, Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, the work of 13 airports in the southern part of Russia has been suspended due to the Ukrainian UAVs hitting the administrative building of the Aeronavigation of southern Russia branch in Rostov-on-Don. Airports in Astrakhan, Vladikavkaz, Volgograd, Gelendzhik, Grozny, Krasnodar, Makhachkala, Magas, Mineralnye Vody, Nalchik, Sochi, Stavropol and Elista are closed.
"No, the Kremlin cannot assess this situation, this situation can only be assessed by the government, namely the Ministry of Transport," Peskov told reporters, answering the question whether the Kremlin was considering additional measures to support airlines in the event of an extension of restrictions in the airspace until May 12.
On International Olympic Committee Sanctions
Moscow is disappointed with the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to maintain sanctions against Russian athletes, Peskov said.
On Thursday, the IOC upheld the suspension of the membership of Russian Olympic Committee.
"We are disappointed with this decision, we generally regret this decision," Peskov told reporters.
Russia will continue its dialogue with the IOC on the return of its athletes to the international sports arena, the spokesman added.