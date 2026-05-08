https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/maritime-defense-show-drops-anchor-fleet-2026-comes-to-kronstadt-june-1014-1124093900.html

Maritime Defense Show Drops Anchor: FLEET 2026 Comes to Kronstadt June 10–14

Maritime Defense Show Drops Anchor: FLEET 2026 Comes to Kronstadt June 10–14

Sputnik International

The IInternational Maritime Defense Show FLEET 2026 will take place from June 10 to 14, 2026, at the congress and exhibition center located on the grounds of the Museum of Naval Glory in Kronstadt. The event is a significant occasion for the naval industry, attracting the attention of both domestic and foreign participants.

2026-05-08T11:34+0000

2026-05-08T11:34+0000

2026-05-08T11:34+0000

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The exhibition will cover a wide range of topics, among them are shipbuilding, ship repair and ship construction, medical support, naval aviation and marine instrumentation, coastal and port infrastructure, IT technologies and new materials, UAVs and marine robotic systems, import substitution, and maritime education.The event will feature round tables, conferences, plenary sessions, presentations of innovative developments, and various meetings and discussions focused on pressing issues in the maritime industry. An integral part of the International Maritime Defense Show's business program is the signing of cooperation agreements, which helps strengthen ties among industry participants.A traditional component will be the display of naval ships and boats at the pier in the water area of Srednyaya Harbor near the Ust-Rogatka river.The sports and demonstration program will include longboat rowing races, a sailing regatta, and career guidance events.A spectacular highlight of FLEET-2026 will be a performance by the Russian Air Force aerobatic team, which will add vivid excitement to the event's program.Following the establishment of the Technical Council for the Development of Maritime Unmanned Systems in April 2025, this year a special exhibition will be dedicated to advanced unmanned systems and cutting-edge technologies used in various fields in the interests of the Navy, with the aim of implementing new developments at the front to carry out the special military operation's objectives. At the exhibition venue, developers from leading industry enterprises and the scientific community will present their projects to guests, showcasing the level of domestic technology.The Naval Defense Show is well-known and has long enjoyed a high standing in the international community. Companies from India, the Republic of Belarus, and China will showcase their innovations as part of the exhibition.The event will bring together representatives of the Russian Navy, government agencies, major enterprises, and leading industry experts in Kronstadt — and, given its international status, will also welcome foreign delegations from friendly countries — thereby creating a unique opportunity to establish new business contacts and exchange experience.The FLEET International Maritime Defense Show is an important platform for discussing current issues and prospects for the development of the naval industry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/russias-pacific-fleet-shows-naval-prowess-as-milan-2026-drills-wrap-up-1123691310.html

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