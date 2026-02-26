https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/russias-pacific-fleet-shows-naval-prowess-as-milan-2026-drills-wrap-up-1123691310.html

Russia’s Pacific Fleet Shows Naval Prowess as MILAN 2026 Drills Wrap Up

Russia's Pacific Fleet Shows Naval Prowess as MILAN 2026 Drills Wrap Up

Russian Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov took part in culminated maritime exercise MILAN 2026 in Bay of Bengal.

Among the 42 ships and submarines participating in the drills, held under the theme ‘Camaraderie, Cooperation, Collaboration,’ the Russian Navy was represented by the crew of the Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Over five days in the Bay of Bengal, Russian sailors operated alongside naval forces from other participating nations in exercises that included coordinated maneuvering, naval combat scenarios with live-fire drills using shipborne artillery against sea and air targets, as well as anti-submarine warfare conducted within task groups. Participating ships practiced transiting through mine-threatened waters, freeing a mock-captured vessel, and carrying out inspection operations as part of maritime security and civilian shipping protection drills. Particular attention was given to search-and-rescue operations and coordinated responses to emergencies at sea. The MILAN exercises have been held in India every two years since 1995.

