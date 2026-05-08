https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/moscow-agrees-to-trumps-initiative-for-ceasefire-with-kiev-on-may-9-11-kremlin-aide-1124098371.html

Moscow Agrees to Trump's Initiative for Ceasefire With Kiev on May 9-11- Kremlin Aide

Moscow Agrees to Trump's Initiative for Ceasefire With Kiev on May 9-11- Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

Russia has agreed to US President Donald Trump's initiative to establish a ceasefire with Ukraine from May 9 to 11 and conduct a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange with Kiev, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

2026-05-08T19:08+0000

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"On instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin, I confirm the Russian side's acceptance of the initiative recently proposed by US President Donald Trump regarding a ceasefire for the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine," Ushakov told reporters. It was agreed to carry out a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange during the truce period from May 9 to 11, Ushakov said. Putin and Trump discussed the possibility of a ceasefire during Victory Day celebrations, Ushakov said, adding that the initiative to extend the ceasefire and exchange prisoners of war follows a recent conversation between the Russian and US leaders. The United States was in contact with Kiev during the discussion of the initiative for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange, the Kremlin aide said. "It is important that President Trump's initiative is timed to coincide with the 81st anniversary of the victory over Nazism, our sacred holiday," Ushakov added.

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