https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/russian-troops-to-cease-all-operations-in-ukraine-during-ceasefire--mod-1124090525.html

Russian Troops to Cease All Operations in Ukraine During Ceasefire – MoD

Russian Troops to Cease All Operations in Ukraine During Ceasefire – MoD

Sputnik International

All Russian troop groups in the special operation zone will completely cease hostilities for the duration of the ceasefire declared by Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-05-07T15:56+0000

2026-05-07T15:56+0000

2026-05-07T15:56+0000

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In accordance with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia declares ceasefire with Ukraine from 00:00 Moscow time (21:00 GMT) on May 8 to May 10 in honor of the celebration of the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War, the Defense Ministry said. Attacks on Ukrainian armed forces deployment sites and facilities related to the military-industrial complex and armed forces deep within Ukrainian territory will cease, the ministry said, calling on the Ukrainian side to follow suit. In case of Ukraine's violation of the truce, the Russian army will give an adequate response, the statement said, adding that if Kiev attempts to disrupt the Victory Day celebration, a massive missile strike will be launched against Kiev. The Defense Ministry once again warned residents of Kiev and employees of foreign diplomatic missions about the need to leave the city in a timely manner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/ukraine-breaks-own-ceasefire-to-make-itself-victim-of-russia---experts-1124086101.html

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