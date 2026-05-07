https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/russian-troops-to-cease-all-operations-in-ukraine-during-ceasefire--mod-1124090525.html
Russian Troops to Cease All Operations in Ukraine During Ceasefire – MoD
Russian Troops to Cease All Operations in Ukraine During Ceasefire – MoD
Sputnik International
All Russian troop groups in the special operation zone will completely cease hostilities for the duration of the ceasefire declared by Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-05-07T15:56+0000
2026-05-07T15:56+0000
2026-05-07T15:56+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
defense ministry
russian defense ministry
kiev
ceasefire
ceasefire violation
ceasefire monitoring
truce
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120703151_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_afc92054bd16b5a5551a67420131a583.jpg
In accordance with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia declares ceasefire with Ukraine from 00:00 Moscow time (21:00 GMT) on May 8 to May 10 in honor of the celebration of the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War, the Defense Ministry said. Attacks on Ukrainian armed forces deployment sites and facilities related to the military-industrial complex and armed forces deep within Ukrainian territory will cease, the ministry said, calling on the Ukrainian side to follow suit. In case of Ukraine's violation of the truce, the Russian army will give an adequate response, the statement said, adding that if Kiev attempts to disrupt the Victory Day celebration, a massive missile strike will be launched against Kiev. The Defense Ministry once again warned residents of Kiev and employees of foreign diplomatic missions about the need to leave the city in a timely manner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/ukraine-breaks-own-ceasefire-to-make-itself-victim-of-russia---experts-1124086101.html
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120703151_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a3e64d71da2536538119b1dc2594a876.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, russia, defense ministry, russian defense ministry, kiev, ceasefire, ceasefire violation, ceasefire monitoring, truce, breach of truce
ukraine, russia, defense ministry, russian defense ministry, kiev, ceasefire, ceasefire violation, ceasefire monitoring, truce, breach of truce
Russian Troops to Cease All Operations in Ukraine During Ceasefire – MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All Russian troop groups in the special operation zone will completely cease hostilities for the duration of the ceasefire declared by Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
In accordance with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia declares ceasefire with Ukraine from 00:00 Moscow time (21:00 GMT) on May 8 to May 10 in honor of the celebration of the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War, the Defense Ministry said.
"During this period, all Russian troop groups in the special military operation zone will completely cease combat operations," the ministry said in a statement.
Attacks on Ukrainian armed forces deployment sites and facilities related to the military-industrial complex and armed forces deep within Ukrainian territory will cease, the ministry said, calling on the Ukrainian side to follow suit.
In case of Ukraine's violation of the truce
, the Russian army will give an adequate response, the statement said, adding that if Kiev attempts to disrupt the Victory Day celebration, a massive missile strike will be launched against Kiev.
The Defense Ministry once again warned residents of Kiev and employees of foreign diplomatic missions about the need to leave the city in a timely manner.