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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/russian-troops-to-cease-all-operations-in-ukraine-during-ceasefire--mod-1124090525.html
Russian Troops to Cease All Operations in Ukraine During Ceasefire – MoD
Russian Troops to Cease All Operations in Ukraine During Ceasefire – MoD
Sputnik International
All Russian troop groups in the special operation zone will completely cease hostilities for the duration of the ceasefire declared by Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-05-07T15:56+0000
2026-05-07T15:56+0000
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In accordance with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia declares ceasefire with Ukraine from 00:00 Moscow time (21:00 GMT) on May 8 to May 10 in honor of the celebration of the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War, the Defense Ministry said. Attacks on Ukrainian armed forces deployment sites and facilities related to the military-industrial complex and armed forces deep within Ukrainian territory will cease, the ministry said, calling on the Ukrainian side to follow suit. In case of Ukraine's violation of the truce, the Russian army will give an adequate response, the statement said, adding that if Kiev attempts to disrupt the Victory Day celebration, a massive missile strike will be launched against Kiev. The Defense Ministry once again warned residents of Kiev and employees of foreign diplomatic missions about the need to leave the city in a timely manner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/ukraine-breaks-own-ceasefire-to-make-itself-victim-of-russia---experts-1124086101.html
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Russian Troops to Cease All Operations in Ukraine During Ceasefire – MoD

15:56 GMT 07.05.2026
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the 1430th Motorised Rifle Gaurds Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces is seen at a position in the Zaporozhye sector of the frontline. File photo
A Russian serviceman of the 1430th Motorised Rifle Gaurds Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces is seen at a position in the Zaporozhye sector of the frontline. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All Russian troop groups in the special operation zone will completely cease hostilities for the duration of the ceasefire declared by Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
In accordance with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia declares ceasefire with Ukraine from 00:00 Moscow time (21:00 GMT) on May 8 to May 10 in honor of the celebration of the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War, the Defense Ministry said.
"During this period, all Russian troop groups in the special military operation zone will completely cease combat operations," the ministry said in a statement.
Attacks on Ukrainian armed forces deployment sites and facilities related to the military-industrial complex and armed forces deep within Ukrainian territory will cease, the ministry said, calling on the Ukrainian side to follow suit.
In case of Ukraine's violation of the truce, the Russian army will give an adequate response, the statement said, adding that if Kiev attempts to disrupt the Victory Day celebration, a massive missile strike will be launched against Kiev.
The Defense Ministry once again warned residents of Kiev and employees of foreign diplomatic missions about the need to leave the city in a timely manner.
Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2026
Analysis
Ukraine Breaks Own Ceasefire to Make Itself ‘Victim’ of Russia - Experts
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