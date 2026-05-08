https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/north-korea-tests-new-choe-hyon-destroyer-1124092317.html

North Korea Tests New Choe Hyon Destroyer

North Korea Tests New Choe Hyon Destroyer

Sputnik International

Kim Jong-un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae attended the event, reviewing the 5,000-ton ship’s combat readiness and operational capabilities, North Korean media report.

2026-05-08T07:05+0000

2026-05-08T07:05+0000

2026-05-08T07:05+0000

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The country's leader ordered to transfer the ship to the Navy by mid-June.According to North Korea's new five-year Navy development plan, the nation has set its sights on getting 12 destroyers of the class by 2032.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/north-korea-tests-advanced-weapon-systems--reports-1123963513.html

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