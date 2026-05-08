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North Korea Tests New Choe Hyon Destroyer
North Korea Tests New Choe Hyon Destroyer
Sputnik International
Kim Jong-un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae attended the event, reviewing the 5,000-ton ship’s combat readiness and operational capabilities, North Korean media report.
2026-05-08T07:05+0000
2026-05-08T07:05+0000
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The country's leader ordered to transfer the ship to the Navy by mid-June.According to North Korea's new five-year Navy development plan, the nation has set its sights on getting 12 destroyers of the class by 2032.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/north-korea-tests-advanced-weapon-systems--reports-1123963513.html
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North Korea Tests New Choe Hyon Destroyer

07:05 GMT 08.05.2026
© Photo : Korean Central News AgencyNorth Korea tests new Choe Hyon destroyer
North Korea tests new Choe Hyon destroyer - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
© Photo : Korean Central News Agency
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Kim Jong-un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae attended the event, reviewing the 5,000-ton ship’s combat readiness and operational capabilities, North Korean media report.
The country's leader ordered to transfer the ship to the Navy by mid-June.
Two Choe Hyon vessels were commissioned in 2025
In April 2025, the country conducted tests of cruise missiles for them
According to North Korea's new five-year Navy development plan, the nation has set its sights on getting 12 destroyers of the class by 2032.
Aerial view of a volley of short-range ballistic missiles fired in a DPRK weapons drill - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2026
Military
North Korea Tests Advanced Weapon Systems — Reports
9 April, 05:00 GMT
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