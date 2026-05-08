International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/putin-calls-ukraines-attack-on-russias-rostov-region-another-act-of-terrorism-1124097578.html
Putin Calls Ukraine's Attack on Russia's Rostov Region Another Act of Terrorism
Putin Calls Ukraine's Attack on Russia's Rostov Region Another Act of Terrorism
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin called Kiev's attack on Russia's Rostov Region another act of terrorism.
2026-05-08T17:42+0000
2026-05-08T17:42+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
russian security council
ukraine
terrorism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/08/1124097420_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_aac4b6c09247ffbef319c9c6677c3a3f.jpg
"The Kiev regime has committed yet another act, undoubtedly of a terrorist nature, namely, a strike on the Rostov regional air traffic control center," the president said at a briefing with permanent members of the Russian Security Council. Kiev's attack on the Rostov regional air traffic control center could have impacted the safety of civilian aircraft, Putin said.He also noted thatRussia is discussing with its partners what can be done to ensure Victory Day has significant international significance and that its true heroes are not forgotten."We are continuing consultations with our colleagues within the administration to determine what we can do to give this holiday truly significant international significance and ensure that the heroes of World War II are not forgotten," Putin said.Russia constantly supports the theme of remembrance of World War II with friends in China, India, and other countries of the anti-Hitler coalition, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/putin-ready-to-negotiate-with-everyone-eu-initiated-curtailment-of-relations---kremlin-1124093206.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin: Kiev's attack on Russian city of Rostov 'another act of unconditional terrorism'
Sputnik International
Putin: Kiev's attack on Russian city of Rostov 'another act of unconditional terrorism'
2026-05-08T17:42+0000
true
PT0M41S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/08/1124097420_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c19d51e93863452035922b139ceae278.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin, russian security council, ukraine, terrorism
russia, vladimir putin, russian security council, ukraine, terrorism

Putin Calls Ukraine's Attack on Russia's Rostov Region Another Act of Terrorism

17:42 GMT 08.05.2026
© Sputnik
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin called Kiev's attack on Russia's Rostov Region another act of terrorism.
"The Kiev regime has committed yet another act, undoubtedly of a terrorist nature, namely, a strike on the Rostov regional air traffic control center," the president said at a briefing with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.
Kiev's attack on the Rostov regional air traffic control center could have impacted the safety of civilian aircraft, Putin said.
He also noted thatRussia is discussing with its partners what can be done to ensure Victory Day has significant international significance and that its true heroes are not forgotten.
"We are continuing consultations with our colleagues within the administration to determine what we can do to give this holiday truly significant international significance and ensure that the heroes of World War II are not forgotten," Putin said.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
World
Putin Ready to Negotiate With Everyone, EU Initiated Curtailment of Relations - Kremlin
10:12 GMT
Russia constantly supports the theme of remembrance of World War II with friends in China, India, and other countries of the anti-Hitler coalition, he added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала