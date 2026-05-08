https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/putin-calls-ukraines-attack-on-russias-rostov-region-another-act-of-terrorism-1124097578.html

Putin Calls Ukraine's Attack on Russia's Rostov Region Another Act of Terrorism

Putin Calls Ukraine's Attack on Russia's Rostov Region Another Act of Terrorism

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Kiev's attack on Russia's Rostov Region another act of terrorism.

2026-05-08T17:42+0000

2026-05-08T17:42+0000

2026-05-08T17:42+0000

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"The Kiev regime has committed yet another act, undoubtedly of a terrorist nature, namely, a strike on the Rostov regional air traffic control center," the president said at a briefing with permanent members of the Russian Security Council. Kiev's attack on the Rostov regional air traffic control center could have impacted the safety of civilian aircraft, Putin said.He also noted thatRussia is discussing with its partners what can be done to ensure Victory Day has significant international significance and that its true heroes are not forgotten."We are continuing consultations with our colleagues within the administration to determine what we can do to give this holiday truly significant international significance and ensure that the heroes of World War II are not forgotten," Putin said.Russia constantly supports the theme of remembrance of World War II with friends in China, India, and other countries of the anti-Hitler coalition, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/putin-ready-to-negotiate-with-everyone-eu-initiated-curtailment-of-relations---kremlin-1124093206.html

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Putin: Kiev's attack on Russian city of Rostov 'another act of unconditional terrorism' Sputnik International Putin: Kiev's attack on Russian city of Rostov 'another act of unconditional terrorism' 2026-05-08T17:42+0000 true PT0M41S

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russia, vladimir putin, russian security council, ukraine, terrorism