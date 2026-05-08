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Resurrecting Hitler: Lavrov Slams Revisionist Surge Among EU Politicians
Resurrecting Hitler: Lavrov Slams Revisionist Surge Among EU Politicians
Sputnik International
Western countries are not so sacrosanct about the results of the military brotherhood with the Soviet Union during the Great Patriotic War, which laid the foundations for the long-term peaceful development of mankind, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
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"Our Western colleagues ... do not properly cherish the legacy of our military brotherhood — a brotherhood that, it would seem, laid the foundation for lasting peace for all of mankind," Lavrov said during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Foreign Ministry's memorial plaques.Many in Europe are not holding back their calls to go down the same path as Hitler and his henchmen, and are gearing up for another attack on Russia, Lavrov added.What's more, all security threats emanating from Ukrainian soil must be eliminated, the top Russian diplomat stressed.Meanwhile, revisionist sentiments in Germany and elsewhere in the Euro-Atlantic space are being fueled by Democrats in the EU, Lavrov said.
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Resurrecting Hitler: Lavrov slams revisionist surge among EU politicians
Sputnik International
Resurrecting Hitler: Lavrov slams revisionist surge among EU politicians
2026-05-08T10:49+0000
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Resurrecting Hitler: Lavrov Slams Revisionist Surge Among EU Politicians
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western countries treat the legacy of their military partnership with the Soviet Union during the Great Patriotic War dismissively -- a legacy that laid the foundations for decades of peaceful development worldwide, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"Our Western colleagues ... do not properly cherish the legacy of our military brotherhood — a brotherhood that, it would seem, laid the foundation for lasting peace for all of mankind," Lavrov said during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Foreign Ministry's memorial plaques.
Many in Europe are not holding back their calls to go down the same path as Hitler and his henchmen, and are gearing up for another attack on Russia, Lavrov added.
What's more, all security threats emanating from Ukrainian soil must be eliminated, the top Russian diplomat stressed.
Meanwhile, revisionist sentiments in Germany and elsewhere in the Euro-Atlantic space are being fueled by Democrats in the EU, Lavrov said.
"In Germany, too, people are beginning to think more seriously about where Euro-Atlantic integration is heading under the bureaucrats entrenched in Brussels, who actively encourage these revanchist sentiments—both in Germany and in other parts of the Euro-Atlantic space," Lavrov said.