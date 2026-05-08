https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/resurrecting-hitler-lavrov-slams-revisionist-surge-among-eu-politicians-1124092829.html

Resurrecting Hitler: Lavrov Slams Revisionist Surge Among EU Politicians

Resurrecting Hitler: Lavrov Slams Revisionist Surge Among EU Politicians

Sputnik International

Western countries are not so sacrosanct about the results of the military brotherhood with the Soviet Union during the Great Patriotic War, which laid the foundations for the long-term peaceful development of mankind, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

2026-05-08T10:49+0000

2026-05-08T10:49+0000

2026-05-08T10:49+0000

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"Our Western colleagues ... do not properly cherish the legacy of our military brotherhood — a brotherhood that, it would seem, laid the foundation for lasting peace for all of mankind," Lavrov said during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Foreign Ministry's memorial plaques.Many in Europe are not holding back their calls to go down the same path as Hitler and his henchmen, and are gearing up for another attack on Russia, Lavrov added.What's more, all security threats emanating from Ukrainian soil must be eliminated, the top Russian diplomat stressed.Meanwhile, revisionist sentiments in Germany and elsewhere in the Euro-Atlantic space are being fueled by Democrats in the EU, Lavrov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/china-praises-russias-efforts-to-defend-historical-truth-about-ww2-1123440850.html

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