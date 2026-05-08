https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/rubio-on-possible-troop-pullout-from-europe-us-resources-not-unlimited-1124095399.html

Rubio on Possible Troop Pullout From Europe: US Resources Not Unlimited

Rubio on Possible Troop Pullout From Europe: US Resources Not Unlimited

Sputnik International

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday, commenting on a possible troop pullout from Europe, that resources of the United States are limited and should be reassigned in line with national interests.

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"Our resources are not unlimited. We have to always assign resources around the world, including military resources, on the basis of what serves the national interest," Rubio told reporters.Trump earlier announced plans to scale down the US military presence in Germany by pulling out more than 5,000 troops.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/us-abandoning-nato--foreseeable-future-or-just-tickle-for-europes-nerves-1123968319.html

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