International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/rubio-on-possible-troop-pullout-from-europe-us-resources-not-unlimited-1124095399.html
Rubio on Possible Troop Pullout From Europe: US Resources Not Unlimited
Rubio on Possible Troop Pullout From Europe: US Resources Not Unlimited
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday, commenting on a possible troop pullout from Europe, that resources of the United States are limited and should be reassigned in line with national interests.
2026-05-08T13:23+0000
2026-05-08T13:39+0000
world
us
marco rubio
europe
us military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106786/80/1067868088_0:122:5112:2998_1920x0_80_0_0_01a0f2b808a94eeecc8d62204c4724af.jpg
"Our resources are not unlimited. We have to always assign resources around the world, including military resources, on the basis of what serves the national interest," Rubio told reporters.Trump earlier announced plans to scale down the US military presence in Germany by pulling out more than 5,000 troops.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/us-abandoning-nato--foreseeable-future-or-just-tickle-for-europes-nerves-1123968319.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106786/80/1067868088_476:0:4636:3120_1920x0_80_0_0_60442ff98a4abafc892d6da2caf5c0f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, marco rubio, europe, us military
us, marco rubio, europe, us military

Rubio on Possible Troop Pullout From Europe: US Resources Not Unlimited

13:23 GMT 08.05.2026 (Updated: 13:39 GMT 08.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Matthias SchraderA US soldier takes part in an exercise called "Saber Junction" at the military area in Hohenfels near Regensburg, southern Germany
A US soldier takes part in an exercise called Saber Junction at the military area in Hohenfels near Regensburg, southern Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
© AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday, commenting on a possible troop pullout from Europe, that resources of the United States are limited and should be reassigned in line with national interests.
"Our resources are not unlimited. We have to always assign resources around the world, including military resources, on the basis of what serves the national interest," Rubio told reporters.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth leaves the stage after addressing a media conference at a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 13, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2026
Analysis
US Abandoning NATO — Foreseeable Future or Just Tickle for Europe's Nerves?
10 April, 13:58 GMT
Trump earlier announced plans to scale down the US military presence in Germany by pulling out more than 5,000 troops.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала