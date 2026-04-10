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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/us-abandoning-nato--foreseeable-future-or-just-tickle-for-europes-nerves-1123968319.html
US Abandoning NATO — Foreseeable Future or Just Tickle for Europe's Nerves?
US Abandoning NATO — Foreseeable Future or Just Tickle for Europe's Nerves?
Sputnik International
Donald Trump's big words are "mostly a way to pressure NATO countries into supporting him where he wants them, which is at present—the Gulf," French political analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon told Sputnik.
2026-04-10T13:58+0000
2026-04-10T14:04+0000
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Donald Trump's big words are "mostly a way to pressure NATO countries into supporting him where he wants them, which is at present—the Gulf," French political analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon told Sputnik.The same holds true for the Arab states hosting American bases on their territories, which are paying for the US–Israeli war on Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/trump-questions-nato-reliability-after-talks-with-rutte-1123963843.html
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possible us exit from nato, trump's speculation about possible us exit from nato, nato countries, the us' european partners, future of nato
possible us exit from nato, trump's speculation about possible us exit from nato, nato countries, the us' european partners, future of nato

US Abandoning NATO — Foreseeable Future or Just Tickle for Europe's Nerves?

13:58 GMT 10.04.2026 (Updated: 14:04 GMT 10.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoUS Secretary of War Pete Hegseth leaves the stage after addressing a media conference at a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 13, 2025.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth leaves the stage after addressing a media conference at a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 13, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2026
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
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Last month, US President Donald Trump said that NATO had made "a very foolish mistake" by not supporting Washington in its military campaign against Iran. Trump added he is not surprised that the majority of NATO countries do not want to join the campaign, calling the alliance a "one-way street."
Donald Trump's big words are "mostly a way to pressure NATO countries into supporting him where he wants them, which is at present—the Gulf," French political analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon told Sputnik.
The other thing is to make Europeans pay more money for the organization so that the US could become "a mercenary army for NATO, in which the cost would be borne by European partners."
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2026
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The same holds true for the Arab states hosting American bases on their territories, which are paying for the US–Israeli war on Iran.

But would NATO collapse in the event of a US exit? "It certainly would," the pundit argues, stressing that the alliance cannot survive without the United States.

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