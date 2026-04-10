https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/us-abandoning-nato--foreseeable-future-or-just-tickle-for-europes-nerves-1123968319.html

US Abandoning NATO — Foreseeable Future or Just Tickle for Europe's Nerves?

US Abandoning NATO — Foreseeable Future or Just Tickle for Europe's Nerves?

Sputnik International

Donald Trump's big words are "mostly a way to pressure NATO countries into supporting him where he wants them, which is at present—the Gulf," French political analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon told Sputnik.

2026-04-10T13:58+0000

2026-04-10T13:58+0000

2026-04-10T14:04+0000

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nato

donald trump

withdrawal

scenario

pressure

countries

partners

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Donald Trump's big words are "mostly a way to pressure NATO countries into supporting him where he wants them, which is at present—the Gulf," French political analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon told Sputnik.The same holds true for the Arab states hosting American bases on their territories, which are paying for the US–Israeli war on Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/trump-questions-nato-reliability-after-talks-with-rutte-1123963843.html

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possible us exit from nato, trump's speculation about possible us exit from nato, nato countries, the us' european partners, future of nato