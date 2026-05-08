https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/russia-saudi-arabia-support-normalization-of-relations-between-iran-arab-states-moscow-1124098151.html

Russia, Saudi Arabia Support Normalization of Relations Between Iran, Arab States - Moscow

Russia, Saudi Arabia Support Normalization of Relations Between Iran, Arab States - Moscow

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, held a phone conversation, during which the sides noted the advisability of returning to efforts to long-term normalize relations between Iran and the Arab monarchies, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

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2026-05-08T18:53+0000

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"The advisability of returning to efforts to comprehensively normalize relations between Iran and the Arab monarchies over the long term was also noted," the ministry said in a statement. The ministers noted that navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be restored to pre-conflict conditions, and that the ongoing diplomatic contacts must be maintained to produce sustainable long-term solutions for all aspects of the crisis in the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/trump-claims-us-destroyers-exited-hormuz-under-fire-threatens-iran-1124091796.html

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