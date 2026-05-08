https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/russia-saudi-arabia-support-normalization-of-relations-between-iran-arab-states-moscow-1124098151.html
Russia, Saudi Arabia Support Normalization of Relations Between Iran, Arab States - Moscow
Russia, Saudi Arabia Support Normalization of Relations Between Iran, Arab States - Moscow
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, held a phone conversation, during which the sides noted the advisability of returning to efforts to long-term normalize relations between Iran and the Arab monarchies, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
2026-05-08T18:51+0000
2026-05-08T18:51+0000
2026-05-08T18:53+0000
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"The advisability of returning to efforts to comprehensively normalize relations between Iran and the Arab monarchies over the long term was also noted," the ministry said in a statement. The ministers noted that navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be restored to pre-conflict conditions, and that the ongoing diplomatic contacts must be maintained to produce sustainable long-term solutions for all aspects of the crisis in the region.
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russia, saudi arabia, sergey lavrov, phone call
russia, saudi arabia, sergey lavrov, phone call
Russia, Saudi Arabia Support Normalization of Relations Between Iran, Arab States - Moscow
18:51 GMT 08.05.2026 (Updated: 18:53 GMT 08.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, held a phone conversation, during which the sides noted the advisability of returning to efforts to normalize relations between Iran and the Arab monarchies, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"The advisability of returning to efforts to comprehensively normalize relations between Iran and the Arab monarchies over the long term was also noted," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministers noted that navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be restored to pre-conflict conditions, and that the ongoing diplomatic contacts must be maintained to produce sustainable long-term solutions for all aspects of the crisis in the region.