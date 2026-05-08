https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/trump-claims-us-destroyers-exited-hormuz-under-fire-threatens-iran-1124091796.html
Trump Claims US Destroyers Exited Hormuz 'Under Fire,' Threatens Iran
Trump Claims US Destroyers Exited Hormuz 'Under Fire,' Threatens Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump claimed that three US destroyers transited out of the Strait of Hormuz “under fire,” insisting they sustained no damage while Iranian attackers were “completely destroyed.”
2026-05-08T03:37+0000
2026-05-08T03:37+0000
2026-05-08T03:37+0000
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“Missiles were shot at our Destroyers, and were easily knocked down. Likewise, drones came, and were incinerated while in the air,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.Trump also confirmed that the destroyers would rejoin the US illegal naval blockade, which he described as a “Wall of Steel.”In the same post, he threatened Iran with a harsher response if a deal is not signed quickly.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/iran-retaliates-after-us-violates-ceasefire--reports-1124091583.html
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donald trump, us, strait of hormuz, destroyer, ceasefire violation, aggression, war of aggression, act of aggression
Trump Claims US Destroyers Exited Hormuz 'Under Fire,' Threatens Iran
US President Donald Trump claimed that three US destroyers transited out of the Strait of Hormuz “under fire,” insisting they sustained no damage while Iranian attackers were “completely destroyed.”
“Missiles were shot at our Destroyers, and were easily knocked down. Likewise, drones came, and were incinerated while in the air,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump also confirmed that the destroyers would rejoin the US illegal naval blockade, which he described as a “Wall of Steel.”
In the same post, he threatened Iran with a harsher response if a deal is not signed quickly.