https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/trump-claims-us-destroyers-exited-hormuz-under-fire-threatens-iran-1124091796.html

Trump Claims US Destroyers Exited Hormuz 'Under Fire,' Threatens Iran

Trump Claims US Destroyers Exited Hormuz 'Under Fire,' Threatens Iran

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump claimed that three US destroyers transited out of the Strait of Hormuz “under fire,” insisting they sustained no damage while Iranian attackers were “completely destroyed.”

2026-05-08T03:37+0000

2026-05-08T03:37+0000

2026-05-08T03:37+0000

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“Missiles were shot at our Destroyers, and were easily knocked down. Likewise, drones came, and were incinerated while in the air,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.Trump also confirmed that the destroyers would rejoin the US illegal naval blockade, which he described as a “Wall of Steel.”In the same post, he threatened Iran with a harsher response if a deal is not signed quickly.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/iran-retaliates-after-us-violates-ceasefire--reports-1124091583.html

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