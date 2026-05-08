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Trump Claims US Destroyers Exited Hormuz 'Under Fire,' Threatens Iran
Trump Claims US Destroyers Exited Hormuz 'Under Fire,' Threatens Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump claimed that three US destroyers transited out of the Strait of Hormuz “under fire,” insisting they sustained no damage while Iranian attackers were “completely destroyed.”
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“Missiles were shot at our Destroyers, and were easily knocked down. Likewise, drones came, and were incinerated while in the air,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.Trump also confirmed that the destroyers would rejoin the US illegal naval blockade, which he described as a “Wall of Steel.”In the same post, he threatened Iran with a harsher response if a deal is not signed quickly.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/iran-retaliates-after-us-violates-ceasefire--reports-1124091583.html
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Trump Claims US Destroyers Exited Hormuz 'Under Fire,' Threatens Iran

03:37 GMT 08.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump claimed that three US destroyers transited out of the Strait of Hormuz “under fire,” insisting they sustained no damage while Iranian attackers were “completely destroyed.”
“Missiles were shot at our Destroyers, and were easily knocked down. Likewise, drones came, and were incinerated while in the air,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also confirmed that the destroyers would rejoin the US illegal naval blockade, which he described as a “Wall of Steel.”

In the same post, he threatened Iran with a harsher response if a deal is not signed quickly.
This video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Retaliates After US Violates Ceasefire — Reports
03:31 GMT
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