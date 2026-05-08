https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-264-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1124092172.html

Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 264 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 264 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Sputnik International

Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 264 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Russian territories

2026-05-08T05:39+0000

2026-05-08T05:39+0000

2026-05-08T05:40+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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russian defense ministry

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"On May 8... between 00:00 Moscow time [21:00 GMT on May 7] and 07:00 Moscow time [04:00 GMT on May 8], air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 264 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tula, Ulyanovsk, Yaroslavl regions, Krasnodar Krai, the Republic of Crimea, the Republic of Tatarstan, the Moscow region, and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas," the Russian Defense Ministry said.Earlier this week, President Putin announced a ceasefire for the Victory Day celebrations. From 00:00 Moscow time on May 8 (21:00 on May 7 GMT) through May 10, all Russian troops in the special military operation zone will completely cease hostilities. Strikes by missile forces and artillery, long-range precision weapons, and attack drones against Ukrainian military positions and defense industry infrastructure in deep Ukrainian territory will be halted.Russia called on Ukraine to follow suit.If Ukrainian forces violate the ceasefire or attempt to strike Russian towns and facilities, Russian forces will deliver an appropriate response.Russia warned that it will strike Kiev if attempts are made to disrupt Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. It urged residents of the Ukrainian capital and foreign diplomats to leave the city in advance.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/russian-troops-to-cease-all-operations-in-ukraine-during-ceasefire--mod-1124090525.html

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