https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/russian-forces-liberate-village-of-liberate-krivaya-luka-in-dpr-1124093020.html

Russian Forces Liberate Village of Liberate Krivaya Luka in DPR

Russian Forces Liberate Village of Liberate Krivaya Luka in DPR

Sputnik International

Russian forces have liberated the village of Krivaya Luka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-05-08T09:43+0000

2026-05-08T09:43+0000

2026-05-08T09:43+0000

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"As a result of active offensive actions, units of the Yug battlegroup liberated the settlement of Krivaya Luka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.The liberation of the Krivaya Luka settlement in the DPR provided Russian forces with a strategic foothold, enabling them to push forward and advance significantly along the front line.

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