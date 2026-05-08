https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/russian-forces-liberate-village-of-liberate-krivaya-luka-in-dpr-1124093020.html
Russian Forces Liberate Village of Liberate Krivaya Luka in DPR
Russian Forces Liberate Village of Liberate Krivaya Luka in DPR
Sputnik International
Russian forces have liberated the village of Krivaya Luka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-05-08T09:43+0000
2026-05-08T09:43+0000
2026-05-08T09:43+0000
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"As a result of active offensive actions, units of the Yug battlegroup liberated the settlement of Krivaya Luka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.The liberation of the Krivaya Luka settlement in the DPR provided Russian forces with a strategic foothold, enabling them to push forward and advance significantly along the front line.
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Russian Forces Liberate Village of Liberate Krivaya Luka in DPR
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have liberated the village of Krivaya Luka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"As a result of active offensive actions, units of the Yug battlegroup liberated the settlement of Krivaya Luka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 2,155 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup
over the past week
Over 1,525 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 2,130 by the Tsentr battlegroup
, over 1,345 by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 950 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 285 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian forces also carried out on May 2-8 six group strikes on Ukrainian targets
The liberation of the Krivaya Luka settlement in the DPR provided Russian forces with a strategic foothold, enabling them to push forward and advance significantly along the front line.