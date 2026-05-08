International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/russian-forces-liberate-village-of-liberate-krivaya-luka-in-dpr-1124093020.html
Russian Forces Liberate Village of Liberate Krivaya Luka in DPR
Russian Forces Liberate Village of Liberate Krivaya Luka in DPR
Sputnik International
Russian forces have liberated the village of Krivaya Luka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-05-08T09:43+0000
2026-05-08T09:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
dpr
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119182500_0:46:3078:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_a79494cb5be4ed6f55f25404f0ceca76.jpg
"As a result of active offensive actions, units of the Yug battlegroup liberated the settlement of Krivaya Luka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.The liberation of the Krivaya Luka settlement in the DPR provided Russian forces with a strategic foothold, enabling them to push forward and advance significantly along the front line.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-264-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1124092172.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119182500_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_637e736d429161ee9a89040a60de2f90.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, dpr
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, dpr

Russian Forces Liberate Village of Liberate Krivaya Luka in DPR

09:43 GMT 08.05.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the Central Military District fires a Kornet anti-tank guided missile from a launcher
A Russian serviceman of the Central Military District fires a Kornet anti-tank guided missile from a launcher - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have liberated the village of Krivaya Luka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"As a result of active offensive actions, units of the Yug battlegroup liberated the settlement of Krivaya Luka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 2,155 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past week
Over 1,525 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 2,130 by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 1,345 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 950 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 285 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian forces also carried out on May 2-8 six group strikes on Ukrainian targets
The liberation of the Krivaya Luka settlement in the DPR provided Russian forces with a strategic foothold, enabling them to push forward and advance significantly along the front line.
A man launches a drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 264 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
05:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала