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Situation at Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Facility Generally Calm, Says Rosatom CEO
Situation at Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Facility Generally Calm, Says Rosatom CEO
Sputnik International
The situation at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Iran is generally calm, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.
2026-05-08T13:53+0000
2026-05-08T13:53+0000
2026-05-08T14:32+0000
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"The situation at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant site is generally calm," Likhachev said, as quoted by Rosatom, adding that no attacks on facilities near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant were observed. The plant's Unit 1 continues to operate at full capacity, Likhachev noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/iran-hopes-russia-will-soon-resume-work-on-completing-bushehr-npp---ambassador-1124033004.html
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Situation at Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Facility Generally Calm, Says Rosatom CEO
13:53 GMT 08.05.2026 (Updated: 14:32 GMT 08.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Iran is generally calm, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.
"The situation at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant site is generally calm," Likhachev said, as quoted by Rosatom, adding that no attacks on facilities near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant were observed.
The plant's Unit 1 continues to operate at full capacity, Likhachev noted.
Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant's new unit construction site is "coming to life," with approximately 2,200 Iranian employees returning to the site, the statement said, adding that Rosatom is ready to promptly and fully return its employees to Iran if there is no risk of renewed military conflict.