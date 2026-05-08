https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/situation-at-bushehr-npp-in-iran-generally-calm---rosatom-ceo-1124096082.html

Situation at Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Facility Generally Calm, Says Rosatom CEO

Situation at Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Facility Generally Calm, Says Rosatom CEO

Sputnik International

The situation at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Iran is generally calm, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.

2026-05-08T13:53+0000

2026-05-08T13:53+0000

2026-05-08T14:32+0000

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"The situation at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant site is generally calm," Likhachev said, as quoted by Rosatom, adding that no attacks on facilities near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant were observed. The plant's Unit 1 continues to operate at full capacity, Likhachev noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/iran-hopes-russia-will-soon-resume-work-on-completing-bushehr-npp---ambassador-1124033004.html

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