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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/situation-at-bushehr-npp-in-iran-generally-calm---rosatom-ceo-1124096082.html
Situation at Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Facility Generally Calm, Says Rosatom CEO
Situation at Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Facility Generally Calm, Says Rosatom CEO
Sputnik International
The situation at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Iran is generally calm, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.
2026-05-08T13:53+0000
2026-05-08T14:32+0000
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"The situation at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant site is generally calm," Likhachev said, as quoted by Rosatom, adding that no attacks on facilities near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant were observed. The plant's Unit 1 continues to operate at full capacity, Likhachev noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/iran-hopes-russia-will-soon-resume-work-on-completing-bushehr-npp---ambassador-1124033004.html
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iran, iran’s bushehr nuclear plant, rosatom, alexei likhachev
iran, iran’s bushehr nuclear plant, rosatom, alexei likhachev

Situation at Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Facility Generally Calm, Says Rosatom CEO

13:53 GMT 08.05.2026 (Updated: 14:32 GMT 08.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiAn Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Iran is generally calm, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.
"The situation at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant site is generally calm," Likhachev said, as quoted by Rosatom, adding that no attacks on facilities near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant were observed.
The plant's Unit 1 continues to operate at full capacity, Likhachev noted.

Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant's new unit construction site is "coming to life," with approximately 2,200 Iranian employees returning to the site, the statement said, adding that Rosatom is ready to promptly and fully return its employees to Iran if there is no risk of renewed military conflict.

In this file photo released on Nov. 30, 2009 by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the reactor building of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, just outside the port city of Bushehr 750 miles (1245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
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