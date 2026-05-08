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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/tokayev-to-take-part-in-victory-day-celebrations-in-moscow---kazakh-presidents-office-1124095494.html
Tokayev to Take Part in Victory Day Celebrations in Moscow - Kazakh President's Office
Tokayev to Take Part in Victory Day Celebrations in Moscow - Kazakh President's Office
Sputnik International
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, Press Secretary of the Kazakh president Aibek Smadiyarov said on Friday.
2026-05-08T13:23+0000
2026-05-08T13:23+0000
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"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the celebrations in Moscow commemorating the 81st anniversary of the Great Victory. The Kremlin expressed satisfaction with the Kazakh leader's decision, calling his upcoming working visit to Moscow a 'friendly step,'" Smadiyarov said on Telegram. A meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned during Tokayev's visit to Moscow, Smadiyarov added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/foreign-guests-will-attend-victory-day-parade-in-moscow---kremlin-aide-1124061354.html
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Tokayev to Take Part in Victory Day Celebrations in Moscow - Kazakh President's Office

13:23 GMT 08.05.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, Press Secretary of the Kazakh president Aibek Smadiyarov said on Friday.
"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the celebrations in Moscow commemorating the 81st anniversary of the Great Victory. The Kremlin expressed satisfaction with the Kazakh leader's decision, calling his upcoming working visit to Moscow a 'friendly step,'" Smadiyarov said on Telegram.
A meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned during Tokayev's visit to Moscow, Smadiyarov added.
Victory Day Parade in Moscow to Mark 80th Anniversary of WWII Victory - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2026
Russia
Foreign Guests to Attend Moscow's Victory Day Parade, Kremlin Aide Confirms
29 April, 12:12 GMT
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