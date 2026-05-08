https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/tokayev-to-take-part-in-victory-day-celebrations-in-moscow---kazakh-presidents-office-1124095494.html
Tokayev to Take Part in Victory Day Celebrations in Moscow - Kazakh President's Office
Tokayev to Take Part in Victory Day Celebrations in Moscow - Kazakh President's Office
Sputnik International
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, Press Secretary of the Kazakh president Aibek Smadiyarov said on Friday.
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"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the celebrations in Moscow commemorating the 81st anniversary of the Great Victory. The Kremlin expressed satisfaction with the Kazakh leader's decision, calling his upcoming working visit to Moscow a 'friendly step,'" Smadiyarov said on Telegram. A meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned during Tokayev's visit to Moscow, Smadiyarov added.
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Tokayev to Take Part in Victory Day Celebrations in Moscow - Kazakh President's Office
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, Press Secretary of the Kazakh president Aibek Smadiyarov said on Friday.
"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the celebrations in Moscow commemorating the 81st anniversary of the Great Victory. The Kremlin expressed satisfaction with the Kazakh leader's decision, calling his upcoming working visit to Moscow a 'friendly step,'" Smadiyarov said on Telegram.
A meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned during Tokayev's visit to Moscow, Smadiyarov added.