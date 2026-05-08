https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/tokayev-to-take-part-in-victory-day-celebrations-in-moscow---kazakh-presidents-office-1124095494.html

Tokayev to Take Part in Victory Day Celebrations in Moscow - Kazakh President's Office

Tokayev to Take Part in Victory Day Celebrations in Moscow - Kazakh President's Office

Sputnik International

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, Press Secretary of the Kazakh president Aibek Smadiyarov said on Friday.

2026-05-08T13:23+0000

2026-05-08T13:23+0000

2026-05-08T13:23+0000

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"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the celebrations in Moscow commemorating the 81st anniversary of the Great Victory. The Kremlin expressed satisfaction with the Kazakh leader's decision, calling his upcoming working visit to Moscow a 'friendly step,'" Smadiyarov said on Telegram. A meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned during Tokayev's visit to Moscow, Smadiyarov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/foreign-guests-will-attend-victory-day-parade-in-moscow---kremlin-aide-1124061354.html

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