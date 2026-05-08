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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/trump-voices-hope-victory-day-truce-will-be-beginning-of-end-for-russia-ukraine-conflict-1124097736.html
Trump Voices Hope Victory Day Truce Will be 'Beginning of End' for Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Trump Voices Hope Victory Day Truce Will be 'Beginning of End' for Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed his hope that the May 9-11 ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in commemoration of the Victory Day, the end of the Great Patriotic War, will mark the "beginning of the end" for the ongoing armed conflict.
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"Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump said via Truth Social.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/ukraine-violates-truce-1365-times-in-special-operation-zone---defense-ministry-1124092665.html
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Trump Voices Hope Victory Day Truce Will be 'Beginning of End' for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

18:20 GMT 08.05.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman near Krasnoarmeysk
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed his hope that the May 9-11 ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in commemoration of the Victory Day, the end of the Great Patriotic War, will mark the "beginning of the end" for the ongoing armed conflict.
"Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump said via Truth Social.
Ukrainian servicemen prepare a Vampire attack drone near the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Violates Truce 1,365 Times in Special Operation Zone - Defense Ministry
08:21 GMT
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