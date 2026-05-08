https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/trump-voices-hope-victory-day-truce-will-be-beginning-of-end-for-russia-ukraine-conflict-1124097736.html
Trump Voices Hope Victory Day Truce Will be 'Beginning of End' for Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Trump Voices Hope Victory Day Truce Will be 'Beginning of End' for Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed his hope that the May 9-11 ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in commemoration of the Victory Day, the end of the Great Patriotic War, will mark the "beginning of the end" for the ongoing armed conflict.
2026-05-08T18:20+0000
2026-05-08T18:20+0000
2026-05-08T18:20+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donald trump
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123212588_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f17d70e6f8afe4b5c1be40be7a63e9b4.jpg
"Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump said via Truth Social.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/ukraine-violates-truce-1365-times-in-special-operation-zone---defense-ministry-1124092665.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123212588_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_514da58345bf30f8ab9476556aefd59a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, russia, ukraine
donald trump, russia, ukraine
Trump Voices Hope Victory Day Truce Will be 'Beginning of End' for Russia-Ukraine Conflict
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed his hope that the May 9-11 ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in commemoration of the Victory Day, the end of the Great Patriotic War, will mark the "beginning of the end" for the ongoing armed conflict.
"Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump said via Truth Social.