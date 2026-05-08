https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/trump-voices-hope-victory-day-truce-will-be-beginning-of-end-for-russia-ukraine-conflict-1124097736.html

Trump Voices Hope Victory Day Truce Will be 'Beginning of End' for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Voices Hope Victory Day Truce Will be 'Beginning of End' for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed his hope that the May 9-11 ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in commemoration of the Victory Day, the end of the Great Patriotic War, will mark the "beginning of the end" for the ongoing armed conflict.

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"Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump said via Truth Social.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/ukraine-violates-truce-1365-times-in-special-operation-zone---defense-ministry-1124092665.html

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