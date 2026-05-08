https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/ukraine-violates-truce-1365-times-in-special-operation-zone---defense-ministry-1124092665.html
Ukraine Violates Truce 1,365 Times in Special Operation Zone - Defense Ministry
Ukraine Violates Truce 1,365 Times in Special Operation Zone - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
After the announcement of the truce, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out 887 drone strikes, and a total of 1,365 violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-05-08T08:21+0000
2026-05-08T08:21+0000
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The truce, announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the celebration of the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, began at 00:00 Moscow time on May 8 and will last until May 10.Despite the truce, the Ukrainian forces continued to strike at the border areas of Russia's Belgorod and Kursk regions, the ministry added. Russian air defense systems have shot down 396 Ukrainian air attack systems since the truce came into effect, including six Neptune missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry also said.The Russian forces gave mirror reactions to Ukraine's violations of the truce, and retaliated against firing positions, hitting UAV control points, the ministry explained.
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Ukraine Violates Truce 1,365 Times in Special Operation Zone - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - After the announcement of the truce, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out 887 drone strikes, and a total of 1,365 violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
The truce, announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the celebration of the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, began at 00:00 Moscow time on May 8 and will last until May 10.
"The Ukrainian armed forces carried out 153 attacks on the positions of our troops from artillery pieces, MLRS, mortars and tanks. There were also 887 UAV strikes... In total, 1,365 violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded in the special military operation zone," the statement said.
Despite the truce, the Ukrainian forces continued to strike at the border areas of Russia's Belgorod and Kursk regions, the ministry added.
"The deliberate destructive actions of the Ukrainian side against Russia confirm the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime," the statement read.
Russian air defense systems have shot down 396 Ukrainian air attack systems since the truce came into effect, including six Neptune missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry also said.
"Since zero hours on May 8, Russian air defense units have shot down 396 air attack vehicles outside the special military operation zone, including 390 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and 6 long-range guided missiles Neptune," the ministry said.
The Russian forces gave mirror reactions to Ukraine's violations of the truce, and retaliated against firing positions, hitting UAV control points, the ministry explained.