https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/ukraine-violates-truce-1365-times-in-special-operation-zone---defense-ministry-1124092665.html

Ukraine Violates Truce 1,365 Times in Special Operation Zone - Defense Ministry

Ukraine Violates Truce 1,365 Times in Special Operation Zone - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

After the announcement of the truce, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out 887 drone strikes, and a total of 1,365 violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-05-08T08:21+0000

2026-05-08T08:21+0000

2026-05-08T08:21+0000

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The truce, announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the celebration of the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, began at 00:00 Moscow time on May 8 and will last until May 10.Despite the truce, the Ukrainian forces continued to strike at the border areas of Russia's Belgorod and Kursk regions, the ministry added. Russian air defense systems have shot down 396 Ukrainian air attack systems since the truce came into effect, including six Neptune missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry also said.The Russian forces gave mirror reactions to Ukraine's violations of the truce, and retaliated against firing positions, hitting UAV control points, the ministry explained.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-264-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1124092172.html

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