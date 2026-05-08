https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/us-chooses-reckless-military-gamble-every-time-diplomatic-solution-on-table---araghchi-1124094202.html

US Chooses Reckless Military Gamble Every Time Diplomatic Solution on Table - Araghchi

US Chooses Reckless Military Gamble Every Time Diplomatic Solution on Table - Araghchi

Sputnik International

Washington chooses a reckless military gamble every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.

2026-05-08T11:33+0000

2026-05-08T11:33+0000

2026-05-08T11:33+0000

us-israel war on iran

iran

us

abbas araghchi

us central command (centcom)

strait of hormuz

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Overnight on Friday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that Washington has struck Iranian military facilities linked to an alleged attempt to attack US warships in the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, the Iranian military command stated that the United States violated the truce by attacking a number of districts of the country. Iran responded to the US violation of the truce by attacking American ships.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/us-iran-ceasefire-still-in-place--trump-1124091710.html

iran

strait of hormuz

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iran, us, abbas araghchi, us central command (centcom), strait of hormuz