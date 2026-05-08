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US Chooses Reckless Military Gamble Every Time Diplomatic Solution on Table - Araghchi
US Chooses Reckless Military Gamble Every Time Diplomatic Solution on Table - Araghchi
Sputnik International
Washington chooses a reckless military gamble every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.
2026-05-08T11:33+0000
2026-05-08T11:33+0000
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Overnight on Friday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that Washington has struck Iranian military facilities linked to an alleged attempt to attack US warships in the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, the Iranian military command stated that the United States violated the truce by attacking a number of districts of the country. Iran responded to the US violation of the truce by attacking American ships.
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US Chooses Reckless Military Gamble Every Time Diplomatic Solution on Table - Araghchi

11:33 GMT 08.05.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a joint press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a joint press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Washington chooses a reckless military gamble every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.
Overnight on Friday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that Washington has struck Iranian military facilities linked to an alleged attempt to attack US warships in the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, the Iranian military command stated that the United States violated the truce by attacking a number of districts of the country. Iran responded to the US violation of the truce by attacking American ships.
"Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the U.S. opts for a reckless military adventure. Is it a crude pressure tactic? Or the result of a spoiler once again duping POTUS into another quagmire? Whatever the causes, outcome is the same: Iranians never bow to pressure," Araghchi said on X.
President Donald Trump speaks to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
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