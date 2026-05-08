https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/us-iran-ceasefire-still-in-place--trump-1124091710.html

US-Iran Ceasefire Still in Place — Trump

US-Iran Ceasefire Still in Place — Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump claimed the ceasefire with Iran remains in place, even as Iranian sources said US destroyers attacked an Iranian oil tanker earlier today.

2026-05-08T03:39+0000

2026-05-08T03:39+0000

2026-05-08T03:39+0000

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“Yeah, it is. They trifled with us today. We blew them away,” Trump told reporters when asked whether the ceasefire was still on.Trump also said talks were “going very well,” but warned Iran of consequences if an agreement is not signed.The remarks come amid renewed tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and conflicting reports about clashes involving US and Iranian forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/iran-retaliates-after-us-violates-ceasefire--reports-1124091583.html

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