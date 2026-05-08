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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/us-iran-ceasefire-still-in-place--trump-1124091710.html
US-Iran Ceasefire Still in Place — Trump
US-Iran Ceasefire Still in Place — Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump claimed the ceasefire with Iran remains in place, even as Iranian sources said US destroyers attacked an Iranian oil tanker earlier today.
2026-05-08T03:39+0000
2026-05-08T03:39+0000
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“Yeah, it is. They trifled with us today. We blew them away,” Trump told reporters when asked whether the ceasefire was still on.Trump also said talks were “going very well,” but warned Iran of consequences if an agreement is not signed.The remarks come amid renewed tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and conflicting reports about clashes involving US and Iranian forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/iran-retaliates-after-us-violates-ceasefire--reports-1124091583.html
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US-Iran Ceasefire Still in Place — Trump

03:39 GMT 08.05.2026
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump speaks to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
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US President Donald Trump claimed the ceasefire with Iran remains in place, even as Iranian sources said US destroyers attacked an Iranian oil tanker earlier today.
“Yeah, it is. They trifled with us today. We blew them away,” Trump told reporters when asked whether the ceasefire was still on.
Trump also said talks were “going very well,” but warned Iran of consequences if an agreement is not signed.
“If it doesn’t get signed, they’re going to have a lot of pain,” he said.
The remarks come amid renewed tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and conflicting reports about clashes involving US and Iranian forces.
This video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Retaliates After US Violates Ceasefire — Reports
03:31 GMT
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