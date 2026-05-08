https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/us-iran-ceasefire-still-in-place--trump-1124091710.html
US-Iran Ceasefire Still in Place — Trump
US-Iran Ceasefire Still in Place — Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump claimed the ceasefire with Iran remains in place, even as Iranian sources said US destroyers attacked an Iranian oil tanker earlier today.
2026-05-08T03:39+0000
2026-05-08T03:39+0000
2026-05-08T03:39+0000
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“Yeah, it is. They trifled with us today. We blew them away,” Trump told reporters when asked whether the ceasefire was still on.Trump also said talks were “going very well,” but warned Iran of consequences if an agreement is not signed.The remarks come amid renewed tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and conflicting reports about clashes involving US and Iranian forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/iran-retaliates-after-us-violates-ceasefire--reports-1124091583.html
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us, donald trump, iran, strait of hormuz, ceasefire violation, ceasefire, war, war of aggression
us, donald trump, iran, strait of hormuz, ceasefire violation, ceasefire, war, war of aggression
US-Iran Ceasefire Still in Place — Trump
US President Donald Trump claimed the ceasefire with Iran remains in place, even as Iranian sources said US destroyers attacked an Iranian oil tanker earlier today.
“Yeah, it is. They trifled with us today
. We blew them away,” Trump told reporters when asked whether the ceasefire was still on.
Trump also said talks were “going very well,” but warned Iran of consequences if an agreement is not signed.
“If it doesn’t get signed, they’re going to have a lot of pain,” he said.
The remarks come amid renewed tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and conflicting reports about clashes involving US and Iranian forces.