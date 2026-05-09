https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/it-was-people-of-ussr-who-saved-world-from-nazism-putin-1124100028.html
It Was People of USSR Who Saved World From Nazism: Putin
It Was People of USSR Who Saved World From Nazism: Putin
Sputnik International
09.05.2026, Sputnik International
2026-05-09T07:19+0000
2026-05-09T07:19+0000
2026-05-09T07:25+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
wwii victory day
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1c/1124053435_0:126:2846:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_1ed7571ab93b92b66663b23646a200eb.jpg
Key Takeaways From This Speech So Far:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/may-9-to-be-busy-working-day-for-putin--kremlin-spokesman-1124099315.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1c/1124053435_47:0:2778:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7819ba3e127cfcd57ee57949f10e1bb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin, wwii victory day
russia, vladimir putin, wwii victory day
It Was People of USSR Who Saved World From Nazism: Putin
07:19 GMT 09.05.2026 (Updated: 07:25 GMT 09.05.2026)
Being updated
Key Takeaways From This Speech So Far:
Caring for the Fatherland unites all of Russia
Preserving the memory of the Great Patriotic War is a matter of honor for Russians
The Russian soldier made enormous sacrifices for the freedom and dignity of the peoples of Europe during the Great Patriotic War