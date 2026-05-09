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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/it-was-people-of-ussr-who-saved-world-from-nazism-putin-1124100028.html
It Was People of USSR Who Saved World From Nazism: Putin
It Was People of USSR Who Saved World From Nazism: Putin
Sputnik International
09.05.2026, Sputnik International
2026-05-09T07:19+0000
2026-05-09T07:25+0000
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Key Takeaways From This Speech So Far:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/may-9-to-be-busy-working-day-for-putin--kremlin-spokesman-1124099315.html
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It Was People of USSR Who Saved World From Nazism: Putin

07:19 GMT 09.05.2026 (Updated: 07:25 GMT 09.05.2026)
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin in a video message to the participants of the Open Dialogue Forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video message to the participants of the Open Dialogue Forum - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2026
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Key Takeaways From This Speech So Far:

Caring for the Fatherland unites all of Russia
Preserving the memory of the Great Patriotic War is a matter of honor for Russians
The Russian soldier made enormous sacrifices for the freedom and dignity of the peoples of Europe during the Great Patriotic War
May 9, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a parade in Moscow dedicated to the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2026
Russia
May 9 to Be Busy Working Day for Putin – Kremlin Spokesman
06:09 GMT
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