https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/it-was-people-of-ussr-who-saved-world-from-nazism-putin-1124100028.html

It Was People of USSR Who Saved World From Nazism: Putin

It Was People of USSR Who Saved World From Nazism: Putin

Sputnik International

09.05.2026, Sputnik International

2026-05-09T07:19+0000

2026-05-09T07:19+0000

2026-05-09T07:25+0000

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wwii victory day

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Key Takeaways From This Speech So Far:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/may-9-to-be-busy-working-day-for-putin--kremlin-spokesman-1124099315.html

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