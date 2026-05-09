International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/vladimir-putin-our-cause-is-just--victory-will-always-be-ours-1124102118.html
FULL VIDEO: Putin's Speech at Victory Day Parade
FULL VIDEO: Putin's Speech at Victory Day Parade
Sputnik International
In his speech marking Victory Day, President Putin honored the Soviet people’s decisive role in crushing Nazism - linking that legacy to Russia’s soldiers fighting in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine.
2026-05-09T08:22+0000
2026-05-09T08:26+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/09/1124101961_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_7fc592867ca76f59f4a16a925b8bccf2.jpg
“They are confronting an aggressive force armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc. Despite this, our heroes continue to advance,” he said.Putin declared that moral strength, resilience, and shared purpose guarantee success, just as they did 81 years ago.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/it-was-people-of-ussr-who-saved-world-from-nazism-putin-1124100028.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
FULL VIDEO: Putin's speech at Victory Day parade
Sputnik International
FULL VIDEO: Putin's speech at Victory Day parade
2026-05-09T08:22+0000
true
PT8M12S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/09/1124101961_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3bed140224abc219bd282b6c39ac7fc9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin
russia, vladimir putin

FULL VIDEO: Putin's Speech at Victory Day Parade

08:22 GMT 09.05.2026 (Updated: 08:26 GMT 09.05.2026)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
In his speech marking Victory Day, President Putin honored the Soviet people’s decisive role in crushing Nazism - linking that legacy to Russia’s soldiers fighting in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine.
They are confronting an aggressive force armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc. Despite this, our heroes continue to advance,” he said.
Putin declared that moral strength, resilience, and shared purpose guarantee success, just as they did 81 years ago.
“Our cause is just. We stand together. Victory has always been and always will be ours.”
Victory Day Speech of Vladimir Putin in Moscow on 9 May 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2026
Russia
Heroic Feat of WWII Victors Inspires Soldiers in Special Military Operation - Putin
07:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала