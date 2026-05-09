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FULL VIDEO: Putin's Speech at Victory Day Parade
FULL VIDEO: Putin's Speech at Victory Day Parade
Sputnik International
In his speech marking Victory Day, President Putin honored the Soviet people’s decisive role in crushing Nazism - linking that legacy to Russia’s soldiers fighting in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine.
2026-05-09T08:22+0000
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“They are confronting an aggressive force armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc. Despite this, our heroes continue to advance,” he said.Putin declared that moral strength, resilience, and shared purpose guarantee success, just as they did 81 years ago.
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FULL VIDEO: Putin's speech at Victory Day parade
Sputnik International
FULL VIDEO: Putin's speech at Victory Day parade
2026-05-09T08:22+0000
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FULL VIDEO: Putin's Speech at Victory Day Parade
08:22 GMT 09.05.2026 (Updated: 08:26 GMT 09.05.2026)
In his speech marking Victory Day, President Putin honored the Soviet people’s decisive role in crushing Nazism - linking that legacy to Russia’s soldiers fighting in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine.
“They are confronting an aggressive force armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc. Despite this, our heroes continue to advance,” he said.
Putin declared that moral strength, resilience, and shared purpose guarantee success, just as they did 81 years ago.
“Our cause is just. We stand together. Victory has always been and always will be ours.”