https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/vladimir-putin-our-cause-is-just--victory-will-always-be-ours-1124102118.html

FULL VIDEO: Putin's Speech at Victory Day Parade

FULL VIDEO: Putin's Speech at Victory Day Parade

Sputnik International

In his speech marking Victory Day, President Putin honored the Soviet people’s decisive role in crushing Nazism - linking that legacy to Russia’s soldiers fighting in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine.

2026-05-09T08:22+0000

2026-05-09T08:22+0000

2026-05-09T08:26+0000

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“They are confronting an aggressive force armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc. Despite this, our heroes continue to advance,” he said.Putin declared that moral strength, resilience, and shared purpose guarantee success, just as they did 81 years ago.

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FULL VIDEO: Putin's speech at Victory Day parade Sputnik International FULL VIDEO: Putin's speech at Victory Day parade 2026-05-09T08:22+0000 true PT8M12S

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